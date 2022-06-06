Remi Wolf releases deluxe ahead of Manchester Academy show

Remi Wolf returns with a deluxe of her excellent LP Juno – equipped with a new music video Michael, and a PinkPantheress feature too! This is all ahead of her exciting upcoming Manchester Academy show…

Last year’s Juno saw the genre bending star elevated to new heights, following on from the TikTok sensation Photo ID, with Dominic Fike – one of the most upbeat, colourful singles you’ll probably ever hear. It’s easy to see why her global streams have just surpassed 1 billion. With a funk laced Prince style confidence, Remi is endlessly quirky, relatable, and playful.

Her new single, Michael, is rawer and grungier, but still carries her infectious, irreplaceable energy… Amongst stars like BENEE, Gus Dapperton, and PinkPantheress, she is definitely one of the most talented stars to blow up further with a little help from users on the TikTok platform.

She’s been busy opening for Lorde on her Solar Power North American tour and is slated to perform along with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nas in Florence this June, as well as Primavera, Hangout Festival, Lollapalooza and All Points East (where we will also be catching her) – all this summer before embarking on her North American GWINGLE GWONGLE tour in fall. Known for her vivid, eccentric performances (her Kenny Beats episode is a must watch), you can’t miss out on this one.

If you’ve ever listened to Toro y Moi’s Boo Boo LP, or Childish Gambino’s Because The Internet – Juno is like a strange hybrid of the two, that is, if you need more convincing to listen to her.

Asides from Manchester, she will also be playing the iconic KOKO in London on 14th June, so grab your tickets here whilst you still can!