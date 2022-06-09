20 years of The Wire: a Kith capsule

“The show has served as a staple in my life since I first saw it”, says Ronnie Fieg when discussing the impact of the classic HBO series, The Wire. 20 years have passed since the premiere of the show, and it has undoubtedly cemented itself as one of the greatest works of television to be broadcast. Fieg, the founder of Kith, claims the 21-piece collection has been in the works for two years, with the collaboration acting as a celebration of this momentous anniversary.

Dealing with complex social issues in education, police, the government, and media, The Wire dissects the city of Baltimore and its residents that we see failed by the system. Its plot is solely driven by the failings of the state, despite the numerous iconic characters that carry throughout the five seasons. A critique of social flaws in America, the show proved itself to be more than a ‘cops vs felons’ series. The fatalism and moral conflict that weaves throughout The Wire is gut-wrenching at times, with season 4 following the downward trajectory of hopeful youths into addiction and crime. We see the inward battles within the good guy and the bad guy, all fighting to keep afloat. Its realistic nature has been praised by Baltimore residents as an accurate depiction of city, which makes it so incredibly poignant. So, let’s look at the Kith capsule and track some of the iconic moments and characters of The Wire.

Jamie Hector, who played the intimidating kingpin Marlo Stanfield, is central to the Kith campaign. Hector dons the neutral, understated collection comprising of cotton t-shirts, fleece hoodies, and crewnecks, all emblazoned with The Wire iconography. To begin, Stanfield’s most iconic quote “My Name is my Name”, can be found printed upon a crewneck, a t-shirt, and an ashtray. The quote has only grown in iconicity since its utterance in season 5, episode 9. Since, rapper Pusha T entitled his 2013 debut studio album under the same title, My Name Is My Name. Image credits: @kith on Instagram

The Wire would not be the same without the wisecracks and fearlessness of Omar Little. Played magnificently by the late Michael K Williams, Omar persists as a fan favourite. An openly gay man in an openly homophobic environment, he answers to no one and fears no consequence. Naming Omar as his favourite character of all time, Fieg praises Williams’ portrayal: “From his whistle to his lines like “A man got to have a code”, Williams layered in so much nuance to his character”. The Kith collection honours the character of Omar Little and the memory of Michael K Williams with a black vintage tee alongside a white long sleeve tee. Image credits: @kith on Instagram

Season 3 saw the establishment of ‘Hamsterdam’ by Major Colvin, a radical plan to initiate ‘free zones’ within Baltimore for drug dealers to sell without punishment. In short, drugs were legalised, and crime was contained within these ‘free zones’. Despite the plan working temporarily, cracks started to show as health issues arose. Sharing of needles, transmission of STDs and deaths were harsh factors that caused Hamsterdam to collapse. Kith utilise the imagery of the season 3 plot within the collaboration, printing it on the back of tees and hoodies. Image credits: @kith on Instagram

The collection boasts an array of apparel, all imprinted with infamous characters and accessories embellished with typography. Fieg’s affinity with the show makes this capsule stand out from previous collaborations – the brand has also paid homage to Curb Your Enthusiasm and Goodfellas. As Jamie Hector models the pieces illustrated with the characters we have all come to love, hate, and fear, there is a reflection to be had on the legacy of the show. It is brutally honest and raw, unapologetic and truthful. If you have not yet binged the series, I strongly urge you to so – you will not be disappointed. Shop the collection at: https://kith.com/collections/kith-monday-program