Jessie Ware “so ready to go” for her Halifax concert this weekend

Almost two years to the date since releasing the album What’s Your Pleasure?, Jessie Ware will be bringing her classic pop vibes to Halifax this Sunday.

The Brit Award-nominated singer-songwriter opens the three-week season of live music at the town’s historic The Piece Hall with What’s Your Pleasure? Live on Sunday June 19.

According to Ware, she is very excited for her upcoming Yorkshire show: “I’m so ready to go and perform What’s Your Pleasure?, and I hope other people are ready to watch it,” she said. “I’ve had a good look at The Piece Hall online, and it’s like a lovely, grand stately home – which is very me. I’m going to be playing a lot of tents and academies this summer, so somewhere like this really stands out. It feels grand and sophisticated, and I can pretend I’m in Downton Abbey or something like that.”

While Halifax will be a new box ticked on Jessie’s live show roster, she’s a big fan of Yorkshire gig-goers.

“I love the crowds in the north – they are the best. They’re warm, they embrace you, they’re loud and outrageous, and that’s what you want,” she enthused. “I’ve played Leeds and Manchester, and hopefully people who missed out on tickets there will come along, or if they came, will want to come again.”

Ware also stressed how different her Halifax show is set to be compared to her previous Northern tour dates.

“Coming into gigs like this, that’s when you know it’s summer. Outdoors shows are always something else: you get more stuck in! If someone has come out, potentially getting rained on for a few hours, to hear your music, they deserve a lot from you.”

What’s Your Pleasure? Live has been two years in the making, with the album released in

June 2020 in the midst of Covid-19 lockdowns, when live music was a distant dream for fans. The record became Jessie’s highest charting release to date and reinforced her reputation as one of the strongest vocalists in UK music, following previous acclaimed studio albums, Devotion (2012), Tough Love (2014), and Glasshouse (2017).



“What’s Your Pleasure? is such a special record for so many people, and it’s very much a

record to dance to and be inspired by,” Ware says. “So to perform it in beautiful surroundings like The

Piece Hall will be really special.”

Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure? Live at the The Piece Hall is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust on Sunday 19th June. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk