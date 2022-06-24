Unmissable Events: Caribou and Bonobo headlining opening WHP22 concert

It’s now only two months till we get to see two electronic icons, Caribou and Bonobo, takeover Depot Mayfield, on Friday, 26th August.

With only three acts, Bonobo (Live), Caribou, and SNO, it’s quality over quantity for what will surely be an incredible night of music from the talented musicians. With the event starting at 7pm, and curfew of 11pm it will be a nice change of pace from the usually hectic early mornings we’ve had at the depot.

We’re only 6 months into the year, but Bonobo’s talents for downtempo, future garage, and tech house shine so clearly on his recent LP Fragments, which is without a doubt one of the most sonically exciting albums of the year, showing he’s still not lost his touch 22 years from his debut record Animal Magic in 2000. In my opinion, the best song spanning the whole umbrella of electronic music this year is Otomo…

Caribou’s most recent album Suddenly, from 2020, is also fantastic, a blissful soundscape of Indietronica that displays all the artists talents, turning every critic and music lovers head. Check out Home if you haven’t already, with it’s vintage plunderphonics/The Avalanches-esque feel. Once again, Caribou shows that he is still just as talented two decades on, which is why we can’t wait to see him at the iconic venue.

Before The Warehouse Project makes its official return, this event in August should tease us for what’s in store later in the year (with talent ranging from Jamie xx, Disclosure, Skream, Eric Prydz, Little Simz, and Nia Archives spanning across events)

As well as checking out this one, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the full WHP22 season’s reveal, and check out the whole calendar of line-ups here.

We’ve had some of the best nights out of our lives at the Depot Mayfield, so take our word for it and grab tickets for this unmissable event whilst you still can.