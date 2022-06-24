The Warehouse Project announces its exciting return for 2022

After a fantastic series of events in 2021 (check out our reviews for Four Tet, Jamie xx, and Bicep), we’ve all been eagerly awaiting the return of some of the best nightlife the country has to offer – The Warehouse Project. Returning to the wonderous, atmospheric Depot Mayfield, WHP22 will run from September, through to New Year’s Day.

The reopening sequence for WHP promises to be just as good as last year, with big names like Jamie xx, Eric Prydz, Disclosure, and Skream taking stage at the iconic venue.

The first event will be the return of Repercussion for its second edition on the 10th of September, hosted across the entirety of the Depot, and spreading into the adjacent Star & Garter with Boiler Room and a huge street party on neighbouring Temperance Street. With Jamie xx, Little Simz, Leon Vynehall, Nia Archives, and Fred Again… all playing on the same night you’d be mad to miss out on this line up especially. From 2pm till 4am it will be an exhausting but fantastic celebration of some of music’s best talents.

The Friday after that, on 16th September, Eric Prydz will take over for his only appearance up north for the entire Autumn/Winter season. And of course, Disclosure already have tickets flying as they make their return to the depot the next day, bringing along Dubstep icon Skream, Denis Sulta, Mall Grab, DJ Seinfeld, Chaos In The CBD, The Blessed Madonna, and too many talented DJs to name.

© Photography by Rob Jones for Khroma Collective (www.instagram.com/khromacollective)

As the weather gets colder, one thing will remain constant – WHP will be around to help us survive the seasonal depression, with a DnB masterclass featuring Chase & Status and Andy C, on September 23rd. Or if that doesn’t take your fancy – The Ape Birthday on Friday 7th October will bring in some of UKG’s leading names, including the y2k star Craig David, as well as the legendary Mike Skinner.

The full WHP22 season will be revealed over the coming weeks.

General ticket sale is already available, so check out the whole calendar of line-ups here, and make sure to grab tickets whilst you still can!