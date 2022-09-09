The Game set to return to Leeds for ‘DRILLMATIC’ tour, following ‘The Black Slim Shady’ diss track

Compton royalty, hip hop icon, The Game, is embarking on a UK tour this November/December, finally marking his long overdue return to Leeds, at the O2 Academy on December 1st. It’s his first time in the UK in over five years, and the 13-date tour is his biggest of the UK and Ireland yet. The tour will see him visiting revered venues like the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh and Manchester’s O2 Ritz, before rounding off at the O2 Academy Brixton on 14th December (find the full list of tour dates below).

The west coast legend has just released his stacked 31 track, 2-hour long album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs Mind, which includes the Kanye West featuring highlight Eazy, as well as a monstrous 10-minute diss track aimed at Eminem, titled The Black Slim Shady, which has been making many headlines recently.

Alongside production credits from the likes of Hit Boy, London On Da Track, DJ Premier, Swizz Beats, Mike Dean, Timbaland, and Mustard, the LP also features appearances from Ice T, Fivio Foreign, YG, Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Cam’ron, and countless others, including a posthumous feature from Nipsey Hussle.

I’ve seen the Hate It Or Love It emcee 3 times since I was 14, and every time he’s put on an incredible show. At one of my first ever rap gigs, I jumped on stage with many fans from the crowd, as the rapper erupted into One Blood, surrounded by people dressed in red.



Since his 2005 debut album The Documentary, The Game has been held in high regard, and has since released fantastic albums like Doctor’s Advocate, Jesus Piece, and The Documentary 2/2.5.

It’s sure to be an unforgettable evening, with a catalogue of classics like Dreams, How We Do, El Chapo, Ali Bomaye, My Life, and Red Nation.

Full Tour Dates:

25th November – Ulster Hall, Belfast

27th November – 3Arena, Dublin

30th November – O2 Academy, Edinburgh

1st December – O2 Academy, Leeds

3rd December – O2 Ritz, Manchester

4th December – Barrowlands, Glasgow

5th December – Engine Shed , Lincoln

7th December – The O2, Bournemouth

8th December – The UEA, Norwich

9th December – Forum, Birmingham

10th December – Rock City, Nottingham

12th December – SWX, Bristol

14th December – O2 Academy Brixton, London

