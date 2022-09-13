A Round-Up of Copenhagen Fashion Week

There is something oh so special about Copenhagen in the summer. Or as the Danes

would say, det er rigtigt dejligt. The idyllic atmosphere. The Scandinavian summer

socializing. And just when one thought a city couldn’t exhibit any more brilliance, it

proves you wrong. Come August, the entire city moulded around the Spring / Summer

2023 shows of Copenhagen Fashion Week. With runways scattered all throughout the

Danish capital, an admirable inclusivity of diverse runway models, and more colour than

ever – Copenhagen Fashion Week was stunning in more ways than one.

When it comes to runway locations, the Danes really know how to use their city to its

utmost potential. Everything from small back alleyways, to industrial warehouses, to the

cobblestone streets, were transformed into unique runways. An honourable mention and

prime example would be GANNI. Right by the water, on a pier in central Copenhagen,

GANNI put together a beautiful sunset show of the SS23 collection called Joyride.



GANNI’s Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup describes the collection as representing the

indescribable pulsing energy of a Copenhagen Summer, and goes on to say that the

pulsating energy “made us think about the rhythm of our hearts and the beat you see on a hospital monitor. That line is so beautiful – it’s life.” The runway captured it perfectly

and, in the process, encompassed so much personality. With the inclusion of bikes –

which is about as Danish as it gets – and colourful chalk drawings covering the ground,

there was an extremely playful and positive energy that filled the runway. But maybe

more importantly, the model’s were beaming with joy.

Speaking of GANNI, if you’re anything like me and are equally obsessed with Ms. Emma Chamberlain, you will have seen Vogue’s most recent 24 hours with Emma. The video follows her around Copenhagen during Fashion Week and even follows her to the front row of the GANNI show. Having attended Paris Fashion Week a number of times, Emma is no rookie to fashion shows, but as she mentions it is her first time in Copenhagen and her first time attending Copenhagen Fashion Week. And as it would seem, it did not disappoint her. Using the words of Emma herself, “It’s a vibe out here for sure. This is very different than Paris Fashion Week. I could get

used to this”.

Ever since the shows wrapped up, Copenhagen Fashion Week has received a lot of

praise and applause all across social media for their diverse casting of models. Again,

GANNI is an honorable mention, as the Joyride collection was showcased on models of

all shapes and sizes. But there are so many more brands that deserve an ovation.

Lean, toned, muscular, slim, curvy, and plus size – they all graced the runways of

Copenhagen Fashion Week. And the message couldn’t have been clearer: all bodies

are beautiful.

Before finishing off, it’s a must to address the incredible street style surrounding the

shows. I mean, how could one not. Copenhagen street style always excels and this

occasion was no different. Although there are clear stereotypical Danish elements to a

lot of the street style, in general, the outfits felt more creative and ‘out there’ compared

to the semi classy and sophisticated street style seen at the AW22 shows. It could just

be the effect of the summer season, but there was a lot more colour and a lot more

variety in garments, not to mention the broad range of textiles and patterns. I could go

on for hours about my love for Danish fashion and everything Copenhagen, but instead

I’ll leave you with my top 10 favourite street style photos from Copenhagen Fashion

Week, shot by Acielle / Style Du Monde.