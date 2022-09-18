Wxterboi drops visuals for hyperpop and drill fusion ‘EVANGELION’

East London based emcee Wxterboi drops visuals for his track ‘EVANGELION’, fusing hyperpop and drill to make a distinctive concoction of sounds. The track is off his new EP ‘Cruise CTRL’, which showcases a creative blend of genres across its 6-track runtime, and a culmination of everything the underground artist has worked towards.

Beginning with pitched vocal samples, Wxterboi bursts into melodic autocrooned verses alongside jittery hi-hats and warped 808s. The wordsmith showcases his versatility and innovation with one of the year’s most creative UK drill tracks – it’s certainly refreshing to hear people still experimenting with this sound in new ways.

The music video shows DIY style, camcorder quality graphics, carrying a sense of nostalgia due to its early grime video parallels. We see footage of Wxterboi and his crew, waving middle fingers, and nonchalantly flowing over the high-tech, sci-fi beat.

He identifies his experimental, melting pot of styles with the ‘alté cruise’ movement – uniting R&B, drill, afrobeat, and hyperpop to make an instantly recognisable, signature sound, whilst also taking inspiration from the nocturnal sounds of Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Mike Dean. It’s an energizing change of pace for the UK scene, which hopefully results in more eyes on Wxterboi.

Recently appearing on the incredibly catchy Jim Legxacy single ‘candy reign (!)’, the star seems to be on the edge of blowing up, as more people notice his music. Here’s hoping him and Jim collaborate on a track in the near future!

Watch the music video here.