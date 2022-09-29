A Guide to Surviving Freshers Flu

The annual flu season is almost upon us and with it, the start of the new term. Having survived a global pandemic, the threat of the freshers’ flu is stopping nobody from enjoying their night out this year.

There’s no doubt that the mass convening of students, from across the globe, to live in student accommodation with questionable hygiene standards can make you ill. Moving into university is not only a big step in your social and academic life, but also a big change for your body. Your body is introduced to a cocktail of germs, viruses and bacteria from the new environment, new diet, and new people. Often, the fresher’s flu is similar to a bad cold, but the impact of the fever, sore throat and headaches can be exacerbated by the late nights, alcohol consumption and poor diet that is common amongst students. The lifestyle choices you make can weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to the fresher’s flu.

The flu-like symptoms can be very similar to that of COVID-19 so make sure you do a test to check if you’re positive. Also, make sure to consult the NHS meningitis page if you notice a rash, sensitivity to light or a stiff neck. Fresher’s flu symptoms, like the common cold, can last around a week and shouldn’t be too difficult to get through – if you’re struggling, consider consulting your GP for further advice or treatment.

There are many ways to prepare for fresher’s flu to make your recovery as quick as possible. The following prevention tactics may even help you to avoid the flu altogether:

1. Sign up to the GP as soon as you get here

Get all the admin work out of the way as soon as you can. In case you catch something more serious than fresher’s flu, it’ll be good to have all the forms already filled out so that you can contact your local GP, should you need to.

2. Make sure your vaccines are up to date

Checking that you’ve had all your vaccines and that they’re all up to date will keep you safe from a lot of the more serious viruses that could be travelling around uni. Cases of mumps were rising in my first-year accommodation, despite many of us having had the MMR vaccine, so make sure you keep an eye out for any bodily changes.

3. Eat healthily

Maintaining a healthy diet can be difficult at university, especially during Freshers. Eating a lot of vitamin C-rich foods, like oranges, tomatoes, and broccoli can help support your immune system.

4. Drink lots of water (and maybe less alcohol!)

Staying hydrated can help prevent illness by helping your body flush out toxins. It can speed up the recovery process if you do fall ill and can help ease hangovers!

5. Sleep

Sleep not only recharges your body, giving it a much-needed period of rest during a busy time, but also enhances your immune system. When you sleep, certain types of protective proteins and antibodies help fight off infection.

Like with the common cold, there are no fixed cures. The best things that you can do to treat your fresher’s flu are below.

1. Warm drinks

Staying hydrated, particularly with warm drinks, can help loosen congestion. Many people recommend warm lemon water drinks that you can make at home or pick up sachets in a pharmacy.

2. Rest

As with prevention, rest and sleep help your body recover, so make sure that you take some time off socialising when you start feeling ill.

3. Soothing your sore throat

To prevent discomfort and reduce congestion, try taking sore throat lozenges or gargling saltwater.

Fresher’s flu is the unofficial initiation for all those starting university, so don’t be worried if (or when) you start feeling a bit ill, it’s all part of the uni experience! Stay aware of any significant changes to your health and let your GP know if you encounter further issues.