Safety First: A Guide to Staying Safe During Freshers Week

As universities make their big return to campus, there are keen students all around the country preparing themselves for a freshers’ week to remember. Here are five top tips for staying safe during the week:

1. Buddy up

The phrase strength in numbers couldn’t be more fitting for this first tip. You are most vulnerable when you are alone, so it is important to stay in groups when you are out and try not to let people wander off or go home alone. In a new city and unfamiliar surroundings, it can be really overwhelming for many people, so make sure you’re checking in with your friends or flatmates regularly to see how they’re doing.

2. Keep your phone charged

This second tip may seem obvious, but having a fully charged phone when you’re out and about in a new city is a must. Not only will it be able to capture those unforgettable memories, but it can be used to pay for things, communicate with friends, and order Ubers or taxis to help you get home safe.

3. Be vigilant

One of the most important pieces of advice is to be vigilant when you are out. The majority of people that you will meet are usually there to simply have a good time, but unfortunately, there are some more sinister people out there who have a different take on having a ‘good time’. Spiking continues to be a huge issue at parties and in clubs, so it is important to keep alert to minimise the risk of it happening to you or your friends. You can do this by not accepting drinks from strangers and not leaving any drinks unattended.

If you do end up in a position where you think yourself or a friend may have been spiked, tell a bar manager or security guard, get to a safe place and if the condition deteriorates, call an ambulance.

More information and advice on spiking can be found: https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/advice/staying-safe-while-drinking/drink-spiking-and-date-rape-drugs

4. Don’t overshare

During the week, you will come across a whole host of new people and fresh faces who are all looking to make lots of new friends. When making conversations, it can be easy to overshare personal information very quickly such as where you’re staying, where you come from and your social media platforms, leaving you more vulnerable. With social media being a huge part of people’s lives, it is common to instantly want to add every single person you meet on these platforms, but this isn’t always the wisest thing to do as your social platforms can give off more information than you think. So, hold fire with those friend requests and wait to see who really turn out to be your close friends.

5. Look after yourself

The final piece of advice for staying safe during freshers’ week is to look after yourself. It can be easy to see the week as the time to go wild, and many people do! But, it is really important to know your limits. The freedom of being a fresher means that it can be easy to feel pressured to do everything and go out every night, but don’t be afraid of saying ‘no’ if you don’t want to. At the end of the day, looking after yourself should be your top priority and you shouldn’t have to give in to the pressure of doing it all in the first week.

Ultimately, freshers week is a time to really let loose and enjoy the freedom of being away from home. Take the advice as you wish, but by keeping these safety considerations in mind, you are guaranteed to have a great time and to make some unforgettable memories.