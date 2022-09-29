October 19th – Bon Iver

Ever since the release of the quiet marvel that was the For Emma, Forever Ago album, Justin Vernon has played an integral part in the music industry. I mean, the single ‘Skinny Love’ by itself would have been enough to propel the American indie folk band to stardom. In the follow-up to the release of their 2019 LP, i,i and after working heavily with Taylor Swift on 2020’s evermore and folklore, the band are gearing up for their huge UK tour, gracing the First Direct Arena on 19th October. So, if you are a Swiftie who has since fallen in love with the art of Bon Iver, or just a long-time fan, then you ought to get those tickets whilst you can.