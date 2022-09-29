Five unmissable gigs in Leeds this semester
Whatever music you are into, gigs and live shows are a great way of meeting new people or creating unforgettable moments with your friends and your flatmates. Luckily for you, Leeds holds gigs in abundance. Below are just a handful of the wide variety of live shows that might be of interest to you this semester.
October 19th – Bon Iver
Ever since the release of the quiet marvel that was the For Emma, Forever Ago album, Justin Vernon has played an integral part in the music industry. I mean, the single ‘Skinny Love’ by itself would have been enough to propel the American indie folk band to stardom. In the follow-up to the release of their 2019 LP, i,i and after working heavily with Taylor Swift on 2020’s evermore and folklore, the band are gearing up for their huge UK tour, gracing the First Direct Arena on 19th October. So, if you are a Swiftie who has since fallen in love with the art of Bon Iver, or just a long-time fan, then you ought to get those tickets whilst you can.
October 29th – Finn Foxell
Since cementing a solid underground status, bringing a signature style of baritone rap, the artist has slowly been creeping into weekly Spotify playlists – and he is not stopping at that. This West Londoner has released a slew of hit releases over the years, including ‘Buddah’, ‘Ericsson’, ‘Bounce’ and ‘Cool Bless Safe’, garnering an impressive fanbase in the process. Now, he takes his art to the stage as he begins his UK/EU tour, starting in Glasgow before stopping off in Leeds on 29th October. Finn continues to climb the ladder of fame, one rung at a time…you do not want to miss this one.
Image Credits: @FinnFoxell on Instagram
November 3rd – Kendrick Lamar
He took a break, but he is straight back to it. Compton MC Kendrick Lamar performs his ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ at the First Direct Arena on November 3rd. He brings with him PgLang protegees Baby Keem and Tanna Leone for what will be a night to remember. Expect nothing less than high-energy performances of some of the rapper’s best tracks from throughout his discography, as well as a run-through of his latest LP, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers. The show is bound to be a spectacle, with clever use of shadows to create optical illusions, outfits inspired by Michael Jackson and some incredible dancers to give each song an extra bounce.
Image Credits: Joseph Okpako/WireImage
November 8th & 9th – Fontaines D.C.
Beloved Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. have released a steady drip of albums and singles to fans since their conception in 2017 – most recently, their third studio album Skinty Fia, which saw them reach their highest heights yet. This year and next, they have opted for an absolutely behemoth tour, one which touches down in 6 counties. In November, the band comes to the O2 Academy in Leeds for not one, but two back-to-back nights of hits and, of course, their mighty third album.
Image Credits: @filmawi on Instagram
December 6th – The Cure
The English rock band, borne out of Crawley, West Sussex are due to take the First Direct Arena by storm on December 6th. Whilst their long-awaited album Songs of a Lost World is still yet to be released, there are plenty of songs from the band’s ‘golden era’ that will be fantastic to see live; ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, ‘Friday I’m In Love’, ‘Just Like Heaven’ to name just a few smash hits. There really is no feeling quite like nostalgia, so make sure to get hold of those tickets whilst you still can, as they are selling out fast.