The Secret History, Donna Tartt

Widely renowned as the pinnacle of the dark academia genre, Donna Tartt’s The Secret History has earned it’s crown for good reason. A decidedly dramatic depiction of university life, it is filled with secrecy, sex, and, of course, murder. Hopefully, your Leeds uni experience will resemble little of what you will encounter in Tartt’s twisted vision. Nevertheless, The Secret History is a campus novel that deserves to be on this list. Gripping from start to finish, this is a book that will have you wishing for traffic on the uni commute for the chance to read a few more pages.