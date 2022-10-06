A Cultural Map of Leeds – Or, where to spread your Freshers Flu

Getting to know a new city is like rummaging through a student fridge: you want to know where the excitement lies and areas you should definitely avoid at all costs. With this handy map of the cultural hotspots, you’ll realise that Leeds is a city with something to offer everyone, no matter how little of your student loan you have left.

For humanities students, maybe try convincing yourself visiting these places is the same as having more contact hours. You could probably push it to seven hours a week!

HEADINGLEY

SOUNDBITES at HEART next Monday (10th). Guest poet is Jamie H Scrutton + open mic poets. Open mic list starts at 6.30pm on the night. Event begins at 7pm. Free entry, donations appreciated.#leeds #poetry #openmic @jamiehscrutton @LeedsInspired #headingley pic.twitter.com/HoTjULMhuV — Headingley HEART (@HeadingleyHEART) October 3, 2022 Credit: @HeadingleyHEART

Headingley Heart

A community space that sells coffee and plants, there’s not much more a student needs. With regular events such as live music, poetry readings and yoga workshops- the wholesome atmosphere of Heart will offset any guilt or hangxiety from last night’s antics and provide a perfect morning after the night before.

Kirkstall Abbey

Although not strictly in Headingley, its close enough on Google Maps to make the walk seem worth it. So, why not walk around the beautiful grounds of Kirkstall Abbey with your new flatmates and fill the awkward silences with gasps of amazement. You could even pop into Abbey House Museum and find out what life was like in Victorian Leeds by walking through fake Victorian streets!

HYDE PARK

Left Bank

Left Bank is a creative and progressive space where you can escape your cramped accommodation and relax in a beautiful former church. With frequent events all year such as clay-modelling, drag tea and art markets- Left Bank puts even more of a shift in during freshers week to make sure there’s always something to drag your hungover friends to.

CITY CENTRE

Attended the Clubs and Societies Fair?



It's time to Give it a Go 🤩 Our GIAG events are designed to help you find your perfect fit, with taster sessions at a low (or no!) cost that don't require membership.



Head to Engage now and browse events👉https://t.co/hINS0paqGg pic.twitter.com/YIRW3BmFr9 — Leeds University Union (@LeedsUniUnion) September 29, 2022 Credit: @LeedsUniUnion

LUU

Old Bar, Common Ground, Pyramid, Stylus and Terrace- they may sound like fake names for places but they’re very real! Take a trip to these places for some cheap food and drink in-between or instead of lectures! The Union also offers a wide range of try-out events for societies alongside fairs and regularly-scheduled events. Give Old Bar’s Pub Quiz a go and be satisfied that its £9,250 well spent.

Leeds Art Gallery

Free and quiet, two things fresher might crave from time to time. In the centre of Leeds, only a short distance from the ornate Victorian arcades and a few Greggs’ lies the Leeds Art Gallery. Its exhibitions are engaging and modern and, alongside Leeds City Museum, has a lot of volunteer opportunities for students with some time to kill!

(Image Credit: BBC)