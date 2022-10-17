Paris Fashion Week: All of The Best Bits

Paris Fashion Week returned as we know it this September, following two years of COVID disrupted

shows. From 26 September- 4 October, the city opened its doors to showcase some of the world’s

most reputable designers, and not to forget, celebrity faces. From Coperni’s innovative spray-on

piece, to Victoria Beckham’s Paris debut, we nail down some of Paris Fashion Week’s best bits.

Balenciaga staged yet another distinctive catwalk, where we saw models rapidly storm down the

runway. Ye, formerly Kanye West, was at the forefront of this, opening the showcase and being the first to walk the catwalk, which appeared to be a walloping mud pit. Balenciaga are infamous for the twists

and turns in their almost theatrical shows, and once again they did not disappoint. Image credits: @liljupiterr on Instagram

We saw the change from an almost-post apocalyptic feel, which was turned on its head, with a display of various shimmering floor length gowns. However, this worked in Balenciaga’s favour, as the contrast against the set, and the previous outfits that appeared almost ‘battered’ and worn out, gave the show the dystopian vibe it needed to succeed in the French capital.

No matter who you are, you will have almost definitely heard about Bella Hadid’s spraypainted

Coperni dress. Coperni, who recently caught attention for their ‘glass bags’, worked alongside Bella

Hadid to close S/S 23 Paris Fashion Week. The showcase was seen as a perfect example of just

what fashion week should be. An intoxicating conjunction between art and fashion, which brings on

a whole other meaning when these are side by side. Image credits: @coperni on Instagram

A spray on liquid, named Fabrican, whichcontains fibres in a polymer solution, was used to create Coperni’s ‘spray-on’ dress. Manel Torres isresponsible for the creation of the new non-woven material and has been seen showcasing the sprayat several runways since 2003: including a show at the Imperial College of London in 2010. Coperni’s showcase has undoubtedly caused us all to second-guess what we may have thought was the future of fashion. Or was the dress simply just a ‘fashion gimmick?’ Either way, Coperni’s dress was one of, if not the most talked about highlight of Paris this year.

One of the most awaited returns was Dries Van Noten’s reappearance following the Covid-19

pandemic. Van Noten, who hadn’t made a runway appearance in 30 months, showcased a

womenswear runway in Paris. When asked about the inspiration behind the pieces, he said “It was

my first show in quite a while, so I thought, let’s start with a black square: ‘from zero’”. This was

shown through the models’ all-black ensembles, scattered with sharp cut, boxy power-blazers. Image credits: @driesvannoten on Instagram

Victoria Beckham made her Paris debut, staging her first show in three years. It was not short of

classy, seductive, and sensual. Beckham’s show was experimental in comparison to the brand’s past, where we saw body-hugging, lengthy evening gowns and skimpy lingerie style outfits, complete with the technique seen in Van Noten’s show, presenting a more masculine, rougher edge to some of the pieces.

Of course, we cannot forget to give a notable mention to other memorable brands and designers,

seen in Paris this September, such as: Rick Owens, The Row, Loewe, Chanel, Ester Manas, Courreges

Stella McCartney, Issey Miyake, Balmain (with their sneaky Cher cross-over), and Givenchy.

Image credits (left to right): @loewe, @victoriabeckham, @balmain on Instagram