The Rundown of the BBC National Short Story Award

The BBC has returned for another year to blindly judge the nation’s five best entrees for their short story competition. Interestingly, this year all five corrivals were female! A refreshing break from largely male-dominated academia.

The winner, announced on the 4th October is Saba Sams’s Blue 4Eva, about a step-family’s trip abroad with their rebellious friend Blue. Controversially, I would not have picked this one to win as I felt it missed the opportunity to do more with Blue’s character, her purpose as disruptor seems futile, the conflict feels bathetic. However, it was interesting to read the story through the eyes of twelve-year-old Stella; her naivety was engaging as her innocence glosses over the darker tones of the story. At only 23, Sams can only be commended for her success; she perfectly captures the tenseness of fractured family dynamics against the serenity of a blissful vacation.

My choice for winner would’ve been Jenn Ashworth’s Flat 19. The story centres on Eve, who, like her biblical namesake, gives in to temptation; her apple – the chance to disappear from the overwhelming responsibilities demanded of her. Ashworth’s insight on depression, imposter syndrome and isolation in the form of undergoing cloning, is a truly innovative metaphor. Ashworth questions how much has changed for women in the modern age, although her clones are mesmerisingly accurate, the difference, the narrator points out, is the clones are ‘diligent’ and ‘careful’; the traits of her husbands ‘dream’ woman. Ashworth’s dystopian lens of feminism is overall, an enthralling depiction of the trapped woman archetype.

Congratulations to Saba Sams @SamsSaba, the winner of the 2022 BBC National Short Story Award #bbcnssa and to Elena Barham, winner of this year’s #BBCYoungWritersAward #bbcywa https://t.co/J8ZJZ2xpDw — BBC Front Row (@BBCFrontRow) October 4, 2022 Credit: @BBCFrontRow Twitter

Although a harsher critic towards Kerry Andrew’s and the moon descends on the temple that was, as this is her second time being a finalist for the NSSA, her entry was undeniably excellent. The story begins in the aftermath of a plague killing off humanity; the protagonist Ben, the only one immune, having to watch his loved ones pass into oblivion. Andrew’s description of Ben’s pain from losing everyone he loves is earnest, as he suffers an arguably worse fate than the stupefaction of death. The description of the moon as a constant in the story allows for the reader to compare the sequestered moon with Ben; they share the pain of existing alone.

Vanessa Onwumezi’s poet background was obvious in Green Afternoon through her poignant prose. A slowburn murder mystery, a boy is stabbed in her garden, his lungs become ‘a well draining out of life.’ Green Afternoon is an insightful commentary on youth knife crime that remains dauntingly unresolved across the UK. Onwumezi explores how this daily tragedy affects the lives of the family and community. Her poetic style is further ignited as the protagonist is described constantly clutching a coffee pot, upon further research, is a symbol for delivering bad news, having to watch the boy’s mother in utter bereavement at the loss of her only child. The unnamed narrator, the only one with true compassion regarding the murder, a commentary that this common affair is sadly normalised in society, not even the police seem interested in finding the murderer.

Anna Bailey’s Long way for a sip of water, was an interesting exposition on the intolerance rooted in American society. The speaker, Ready, notices a Jeep with the confederate flag, viewing his excursion through America as a ‘colourless drive.’ Ready’s discomfort to openly express his sexuality, especially in his small American town, convinced any scent of homosexuality would compel those around him into radical violence. However, through fellow gay character Pearl, Bailey shines hope on a more accepting America, as Pearl unites the bar into song, despite their political differences. Personally, I did not find this story as compelling as the others, the characters seemed vague and the story fragmented, Bailey’s deeper insight of America’s political tensions was an interesting read.

Short stories are a dwindling art that go undervalued in the literary world; it was refreshing to spend time listening to the display of entries and recognise the talent of each writer. Having no specific theme to abide by, the range of genres gives opportunity to showcase rather than limit the creativity of the entrants.

Featured Image Credit: @SamsSaba on Twitter