Review: Amsterdam

Everyone loves a true story, and Amsterdam utilises this in its telling of a 1930’s New York conspiracy. The film opens with an announcement of “A lot of this actually happened”, which immediately creates curiosity about what absurd stories director David O. Russell will translate from the truth.

Amsterdam is undoubtedly one of the most aesthetically strong films of this year, it is clear that this has been the forethought during direction and production. It tells the story of a very contrasting group of three friends who met during their post-war years. A doctor (Christian Bale), a nurse (Margot Robbie), and a lawyer (John David Washington). We see many more major names come together alongside the main cast, including Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Robert De Niro (Joker), Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho), and Chris Rock (Madagascar).

We once more had the pleasure of witnessing Christian Bale play yet another completely distinctive, incomparable character, an ever-adapting ‘chameleon’ of his craft. Burt Berendsen is perfectly curated, an idiosyncratic doctor, who is a self-proclaimed expert at creating homemade medication. Washington plays Harold Woodman, the best friend of Burt, following their experiences together at war. Margot Robbie excels at her character, Valerie Voze, the nurse who attended to and protected both Harold and Burt in France after serving in WW1, who also happens to make art out of collected pieces of bullet shrapnel. When they are dragged into a murder mystery, as suspects, there is much more to uncover below the surface.

The story is whimsical and is not what you would expect from a film surrounding the murder of a U.S. general. This is what makes Amsterdam so truly entertaining. As far as accuracy, there is much to be analysed about the 1933 Business Plot which inspired Russell with Amsterdam. Despite mixed reviews, Amsterdam is somewhat moreish. With Bale, Robbie, and Washington at the head, Amsterdam is a straightforward, easy watch, and there are certainly notable pillars to its greatness.

Despite the film’s lengthy running time (2 hours 14 minutes), there is a lack of room for as many fully developed characterisations as you would hope, which causes the characters to often feel un-human. Whilst Russell excelled with a perfect line-up, this at times feels almost distracting. You find yourself thinking more in surprise at seeing a famous face, as opposed to focusing on their in-film character. This takes away from the entire premise of the film. Amsterdam requires a lot of attention, and even a minute of zoning-off or daydreaming, would result in a completely dislodged plot. At times it is almost confusing.

In a film where you’re supposed to want to ask questions, supposed to be itching to uncover the truth, it feels more normal to just sit back, and take in the information as it comes. Which is a shame for a ‘mystery’ thriller.

Despite the issues, Amsterdam was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, and it did not fall short. A re-watch would not have to be forced.

The crime thriller was released on October 7, 2022, currently, Amsterdam is only showing in theatres.

Rating: 7/10

Featured Image Credit: Twitter @amsterdammovie / 20th Century Studios