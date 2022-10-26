Review: The Woman King – Hollywood Bends the Knee

Rarely, a new release is a marker of where the industry is. A representation of the moods and makeup of cinema makers and goers. A movie stolen by an actor at the height of their acting prowess. The Woman King is one of those.

The story follows a West African tribe called the Dahomey in the 19th century, known for their Agojie – an elite squad of female warriors. Set with the backdrop of colonialism and the Atlantic Slave trade, the Dahomey embark on a David versus Goliath trail against the rival Oyo Empire backed by Portugese slave traders.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood told Empire that Black women are the most neglected group – in America and in Hollywood. The movie could be understood to represent a West African Braveheart, on the surface a perfect blockbuster action. As with many predominantly Black films, it will be heralded for music, costumes, and action. Each Agojie warrior has a signature weapon chosen by the actress and underwent a vigorous training regime reminiscent of the Agojie themselves to prepare for the role. Both details play a large role in creating dynamic action sequences that are captivating to watch.

But it is more than a blockbuster action as star Viola Davis notes, the film is “redefining who we are”. While the action, music and power of the stars should be commended, Gina Prince-Bythewood actively avoids tropes associated with Black women in film and society. The film pays equal attention to the character’s vulnerability as fierceness, humour as aggression, intelligence as physicality. And hopefully this is reflected as we enter awards season – undoubtedly worthy of numerous Oscar nominations for directing, acting and script as much as music, costume and makeup.

As with the Agojie, each member of the ensemble cast is faultless and deserving of their plaudits. Lashana Lynch, previously snubbed for a role as one of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther, depicts a surprisingly caring Izogie who brings the much needed laughter and warmth. But Viola Davis as the leader Nanisca commands our attention in every scene. Davis is tipped as receiving the Award for Best Actress, especially poignant since Halle Berry is the only Black actress to have won the award previously.

The Woman King has its own narrative arc, but feels like part of Hollywood’s arc. The industry has gone from Zulu to Black Panther and now this. While Black Panther asks us to imagine an African superpower, The Woman King depicts it. And like with the aforementioned Black Panther, the audience witnesses filmmaking history.

Featured Image Credit: BBC / Sony Pictures Releasing