An essential guide for grabbing coffee on campus

We have all been in the situation when you are walking to that dreaded 9am lecture and you realise that you are in desperate need of a morning coffee to get you through the day. So, whether you are new to university or have known campus for years, this list will point you in the direction of some of the best places on campus for coffee, so you will always be equipped for the day ahead.



1. Café Nero – Business School

Scattered around campus you will find a selection of Café Neros, which means that wherever you are on campus you are never far from caffeine. However, a personal favourite of mine is located in the Maurice Keyworth building, within the Business school. If you are walking through Hyde Park, this offers the perfect early morning coffee so that you never need to attend a lecture without a coffee in hand. Not only this but due to its 19th century architecture, this is one of the prettiest buildings on campus and a mesmerising place to study. When sitting here, sipping at a warm drink, it is difficult to not feel like the main character in a historic movie. Students also get 25% off with the Café Nero App!

2. Common Ground

Located in the heart of Leeds University Union, Common Ground is potentially the most apt spot for a midday coffee. This spot caters for all needs, whether you’re in need of a quick coffee before darting off to your next lecture or looking for a cosy spot to set up for a productive study day. With its pastel walls, Common Ground breeds a positive atmosphere which makes it the perfect spot for those gloomy days on campus. If that wasn’t enough, Common Ground (alongside its partner Balcony) provides one of the cheapest coffees on campus so is the perfect everyday coffee stop.



3. 1915

This is tucked away on the East side of campus, within the Sir William Henry Bragg Building, which makes it a perfect first stop off from Woodhouse. With ivy trailing down its walls, it provides a calming atmosphere, perfect for studying on those stressful days. Furthermore, this also features a swirling light feature to lose yourself in – just make sure to not get distracted!

4. Hugo’s

One of the most unique places to get coffee on campus is Hugo’s café. This is a must for any Leeds student because, let’s be honest, you don’t see campervans selling coffee every day. With its bright blue walls, this café can’t be missed on campus. However, if you are still unsure about its whereabouts, Hugo’s can be found opposite the Union. Around here you will find many chairs and benches which makes this a perfect outdoor spot to meet friends for a coffee on sunny days. Or, if it is less sunny, this is simply an ideal place to pick up a coffee in a rush, whether on your way to a lecture or as you walk towards home.