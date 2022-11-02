How to cope with Autumn anxiety

As the winter months draw nearer, we start to lose some of the British summer sun. People begin folding up their sunbeds, packing up their barbecues, wrapping up warm, and spending a great deal of time indoors.

Many experience a feeling of anxiety in the Autumn, which can be down to reasons such as: changing of the seasons, the loss of ‘summer,’ and nerves towards the festive season. You may feel anxious, irritable, and tired. Know that you are not alone, as these are all very common things felt by those struggling.

These feelings often go unspoken about, as we only ever hear about seasonal depression in the winter and summer months.

Here at The Gryphon, we have compiled a few ways that you can support yourself, and others, through this time (including some funky and creative ways to spend your time!).

1. Getting more sun

Just because we are missing the warmth of the summer, does not mean that it is healthy to always stay inside. Even though it sometimes may feel difficult, exposure to sunlight or even fresh air throughout the entire year is one of the best ways to maintain mental and physical wellness. Sunlight boosts your serotonin and vitamin D, a lack of which has been proven to be one of the biggest culprits in seasonal blues. If you feel up to it, try and get outside today, even if it is just a walk to the shop.

2. Take yourself on a solo ‘date’

As the saying goes, you are often your own best company. If you’re wanting to spend some time alone, or your friends aren’t around, don’t feel like you have to stay indoors. There are plenty of things to do solo!

Grab a quick coffee at one of Hyde Park’s many cafes.

Buy a new book from Waterstones, from fiction to biographies, they have it all.

See a new film at the Hyde Park Picturehouse.

(if you’re short of ideas, the University of Leeds Union Instagram uploads places to visit around campus, daily.)

3. Go pumpkin picking with your pals

What better way to celebrate autumn’s arrival than by visiting a pumpkin farm! Take a day trip to pick out a pumpkin, and return home for a night of carving, seasonal films, and your favourite snacks. Even better, it is often a relatively cost-effective day’s worth of entertainment, what a bonus!

4. Have a cosy movie night

Staying at home doesn’t have to feel sad. Grab yourself your favourite food, whether that be home cooked, ready made, or a takeaway, and have a cosy night in, Whether it be your favourite comfort films or listening to a podcast. Lift your spirits by taking some much-needed R+R.

5. Take a walk

It may sound simple, but choosing to stretch your legs outdoors can really boost your mood. If you usually take the bus, consider walking instead.

Some of our Leeds’ favourite walking spots relatively close to campus include:

Hyde Park

The Meanwood Valley Trail

Ilkley Moor (one of Yorkshire’s most famous walks, if you’re willing to travel) take the X84!

6. Enjoy a drink

If you’re a fan of a drink every now and then, consider going to a pub, or perhaps a winter beer garden. It’s a great way to socialise, meet new people, take off some tension, and relax.

Most importantly, do not feel afraid to reach out if you are struggling. Sometimes, it is not as simple as getting out of the house, even though the challenge may be beneficial for you. Speak to others about how you feel, and if necessary, contact professionals.

Never struggle alone.