The best places to study on the University of Leeds campus

Are you struggling with productivity? I personally find that I can accomplish more when I am studying on campus, away from all the distractions at home. Finding a place to study on a campus as big as the University of Leeds can be difficult, but here are my five favourite places to study on campus:

1. Common Ground

This is a great place to study in the student union. It has drinks and snacks available as well as charging ports with cute, cosy seating! I also like that it is close enough to the hustle and bustle of the Leeds University Union, whilst far enough away that the noise does not become a distraction when studying. This the ideal place to go if you fancy quiet but not silent studying.



2. Edward Boyle Library

The best thing about the Edward Boyle Library is the huge amount of seating it has inside. Studying in ‘Eddy B’ means that you can choose from a wide range of study space options, from single desk spaces to comfy chairs, to group spaces. You are also surrounded by an extensive amount of library resources, ‘Eddy B’ is filled with books, computers and printers, so you have everything you need to study successfully.

3. The Edit Room

Attached to the Edward Boyle Library, the Edit Room is a lovely café that is the perfect spot to get some work done while grabbing a bite to eat. Located on the ground floor of the Edward Boyle Library, this is a central and accessible space that benefits from all the library resources that make Edward Boyle so brilliant. The Edit Room is a livelier and more relaxed environment than being in the library itself.



4. Laidlaw Library

Laidlaw library is a great place to study for all the same reasons as Edward Boyle. It has all the same resources, computers, charging ports, printers, a range of desk spaces and loads of books to choose from. As well as this, Laidlaw Library also has a Café Nero located on the ground floor, so when you need a break from studying you can go downstairs and grab yourself a drink and a snack!

5. Balcony

This is my favourite place to study on campus! On the top floor of the LUU, this study space is the perfect balance of quiet and nosy as it overlooks the Refectory. Tucked away on the second floor of the LUU, Balcony is the perfect place to hang around campus and study between lectures. It also has charging ports and a cute cafe area where you can grab a drink and some food while you study.