Influencers of Colour

Tired of feeling bad about your weekly screen report? Tired of realizing that you’ve spent three hours on Instagram, only to be left feeling under-stimulated? At this day in age, Gen-z’s have mastered the algorithm. We know that what Instagram suggests, is what we’ve been consuming. If you’re anything like me, decreasing the number on your screen report is not a realistic goal this year. However, what we can do is manipulate the system? Why not, along with the new year, scrutinize our media consumption. Stop with the restrictive diets, and instead cleanse the toxins around you – beginning with your feed! After all, influencer’s are there to inspire, so ask yourself – am I? If the answer is no, then you are most likely following the wrong people. Welcome diversity into your feed and expose yourself to something new. How will you be inspired if you’re seeing the same faces, color and body types everyday?

If you’re feeling lost, I’ve conducted a list of nine influencer’s that, without a doubt, will brighten your feed and renew your explore page.

Devin Arielle

Devin Arielle is a NYC based influencer who shows you how to express yourself in a concrete jungle much like Leeds. Her feed reflects the effortless and fun lifestyle, much like a student, and will inspire you to affordably have fun with the closet that you have!

@devapollon

Amaka Hamelijnck

Following Amaka will leave you feeling at ease with her wholesome and trendy lifestyle. This “dutch & nigerian curly head”, as she describes herself, opens the doors to her life in a subtle yet inspiring manner. Not only will she teach you how to wear simplicity stylishly, but she’ll boost your feed with her snapshots of food, DOGS and life in general. (If you speak Deutch, don’t miss her podcast!)

@amaka.hamelijnck

Rahquise Bowen

RB (Rahquise Bowen) serves all things L.A

His content proves to you that there is no need to feel tied down to one aesthetic, lifestyle or way of expressing yourself. It’s undeniable that RB is extremely talented when it comes to piecing together an outfit, but his creativity doesn’t end there. As his follower, you’ll find that his attention goes further than style and is employed into every element of his photos. At the end of the day, he’ll provide your feed with art!

@rahquisebowen

Karina Marriott

Karina, as her instagram handle says, is a style idealist (@styleidealist). Her content stands out from others in her collaboration of different colors, styles and fashion-eras, creating her very own aesthetic. What I love the most about Karina is that she treats her followers like friends. Not only is she a style-icon, but she posts reels and blog posts that are filled with admirable life-advice for her followers:

“Styling for your body not your size” -@styleidealist

@styleidealist

Sylvie Claude Sérant

If you need inspiration for your own pictures, Sylvie’s your girl! If you couldn’t already tell by her effortless yet powerful poses, she’s a model at Freedom LA – and will have you digging out your inner ca. 2006 Tyra Banks in no time. Though Sylvie incorporates a lot of color into her content, there is at the same time something so graceful and harmonious in the art that she creates.

@syl.v.ie

Jess Lawrence

Jess Lawrence is the epitome of an icon. This London based business woman does everything from launching new brands to promoting diversity and creativity, she freelance edits, she writes and is an associates lecturer at UAL (University of the Arts London). Somehow, she has time to find the hottest clothes for it all, and you’ll probably be glued to her “daily fit” highlight – as well as the “pets pls” one.

@jessylaw

Milan Wheaton

Milan’s feed will put you at ease by the aesthetic pleasures of her pictures. She is without a doubt an artist, and won’t just inspire your wardrobe but your attitude towards the things around you. Her content proves that there is beauty in everything, whether that is a mundane object or a woman’s body. If life gave her lemons, she’d certainly make lemonade.

@itsmilan__

Bria Jones

Bria Jones proves to her followers that less is more, and inspires you with her personal twist on “simplicity”. She doesn’t just influence fashion, but also shares her home, valuable advice through Q&A’s, exquisite pictures and the beauty of a good meal and a glass of wine. Nonetheless, she’ll leave you with an appreciation for life (and some tabs open with newly filled shopping carts).

@bria.jo

Amanda Murray

Her bio says it all:

“I’m hungry. I’m tired. I’m fine. My legs hurt. I Love You. Leave me alone. Come here. Cardio. I’m bloated. Food. Love me. 🇹🇹+🇬🇧”

‘Londongirlinnyc’ aims at bringing equity into the fashion industry, and brings you along for the ride. She’s high fashion, she’s runway, she’s humor and good food, Amanda Murray is brilliant and she is the reason you downloaded the app in the first place.

@londongirlinnyc