Noughties: style sensations and scandals

So, what is trendy? It’s hard to keep up with the ebb and flow of fashion. Yet the constant glimpses

of the iconic 2000s shimmering on the red carpet highlights the nostalgia for this era. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid may be the supermodels everyone admires today, but it is impossible to forget the likes of Kate Moss and Paris Hilton when it comes to fashion icons. The noughties was a time when fashion was fearless and confidence was key to upgrading any look. It was inspiring and empowering and creative mixed together with rhinestones, lace, silk, and pastels. Step into any store in 2022 and you will see exactly that because Y2K has made its return 20 years later. It’s mainly thanks to social media that trends can grow and spread in popularity so quickly. This source of communication can influence almost anyone, and trends can go global in the blink of an eye. The effortless nature of Y2K clothing makes it impossible to hate and the red carpets of 2022 are swimming in glitter and sequins.

Kim Kardashian’s vintage Jean Louis gown from the Met Gala takes inspiration from Marylin Monroe

and it is no surprise that jaws dropped upon her elegant entrance. This year’s theme was “An Anthology of American fashion” and Marilyn Monroe epitomises this. Yet at the same time, the beautiful simplicity of the slip dress undoubtably hints at noughties fashion, just maybe in a slightly more authentic way. Take Brittany Spears and her Grammy Awards look in 2000. She wore a white gown with fur draped around her shoulders and maybe unintentionally (who knows!) Kim Kardashian mirrored this with a few extra diamonds! Photo Credits: @diet_prada on Instagram

There are so many icons from the 2000s that have had a huge influence on the fashion world, but Kate Moss stands out as an unforgotten supermodel. Her controversial scandals were the forefront of every fashion story of the time but her resistance to follow feminine standards made her more admirable than criticised. She was nicknamed “Cocaine Kate” after multiple drug use scandals in 2005.

However, it’s her toxic comments on body image that can have such negative impacts on young girls in society now. There’s no denying that the influence of ‘ultra-thin’ models can crush our confidence. “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” has made its return to the modelling industry which can only promote an unhealthy culture surrounding eating disorders.

Should fashion trends really control our health and well-being? Why are we congratulated for skipping a meal? “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels”. It is played on repeat in our heads until our brain feels vulnerable and out of control. Fashion is beautiful. It is a powerful art form. So why destroy self-esteem with it? Why make ‘skinny’ a trend when in reality, no one has that much control over their body. We should feel inspired by our insecurities instead of punished and fashion allows us to do that. The fact that trends can cripple our confidence with such incredibly high standards defeats the purpose of fashion.

Kate Moss’ scandalous history broke the barriers of feminism. The strength of her presence on the runway is still inspiring and extremely eye-catching. Louis Vuitton wanted to make a statement at Paris Fashion Week in 2010 and brought Kate Moss back to steal the show where she strutted across the runaway puffing on a cigarette to mark a memorable moment in fashion history.

Another iconic and just as scandalous woman of the noughties was Paris Hilton who was considered “New York’s leading It Girl” in 2001. Her constant appearance in nightclubs and prestigious social events developed her reputation as a socialite whose fame continued to rise with her taking fashion trends of the time to the next level. Instagram, TikTok, and street style seem to mirror Hilton’s fashion the most in 2022. Image Credits: @y2kdaily on Instagram

There’s no denying that she makes a statement with her clothes but at the same time, she brings back fashion that is wearable in our day-to-day lives. Low rise jeans and micro skirts are either loved or hated and definitely requires confidence in order to pull them off. But Paris Hilton has inspired their return. Furthermore, paparazzi dominated the 2000s with the rise of social media which caught celebrities wearing casual and more low-profile outfits like tracksuit sets. Juicy Couture was everywhere meaning pastel velvet and rhinestones submerged the streets. Again, this Y2K trend has evidently made its comeback along with so many more.