‘Mini Skrrrt!’: Owners Club’s Zesty New Single Crackles with Energy

Owners Club’s first single, ‘Miss American Vampire’, came out earlier this year. This time around, the Brighton and Surrey-based four-piece pick up the pace with their lively second single ‘Mini Skrrrt!’, confirming their knack for delivering efficient, infectious indie numbers designed to delight.

This is the band’s first release with independent record label Dirty Fader Records. Produced by Mike Horner and Robbie Nelson, who have worked with the likes of Franz Ferdinand and Beck respectively; their influence is evident in the textbook-indie flavour of the production. The song plays like an outstretched hand, beckoning you to indulge in hedonistic escapism.

An urgent, staccato guitar riff opens the track, and the snappy tempo is cemented as the rest of the instruments burst onto the scene. Vocalist Michael Thorpe chimes in with gusto: ‘Starting – from the very beginning’, an apt introduction to his ironic ponderings on ‘the glory of man’.

As one might derive from the cheeky title, the track is delightfully playful and exuberant, reflecting the band’s mission statement of ‘smashing out indie floor fillers’; yet they do not forfeit any complexity or texture, in part thanks to the bouncy guitars keeping everything buoyant. An energetic synth lurking in the background also creates an atmosphere of intensifying vigour as the song gears up for its spirited crescendo.

Following the song’s end, the lyrics ‘In a mini skirt’ are guaranteed to be running circles around your head for days on end. The track comes in quite short, just shy of three minutes, though this only adds to its break-neck pace.

With praise from the likes of Wolf Alice’s Joel Amey, the band are certainly ones to look out for on the indie circuit; and if their performances are half as lively as this single is, hosting venues may want to look into reinforcing their dance floors.

Mini Skrrrt! Is out now.