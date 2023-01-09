Five Staple Winter Warmers for the Festive Season

As I am sure we’ve all noticed, the days are getting shorter and the temperatures are really dropping. But, let’s romanticise these cosy evenings in with five staple winter warmer meals to get us through the colder months!

These meals are all centred around utilising seasonal fruits and vegetables, to limit costs and to try to limit our carbon impact. With this in mind, these meals can all easily be adapted into vegetarian or vegan options.

First up, we have a warming butternut squash soup. This is something that really takes me away from cold, damp Hyde Park, and transports me back to my cosy family home! I love the roasted flavour, with a touch of chilli to add some heat and all it takes is a simple stick blender. In my opinion, some crusty bread is a must with any soup. Why not support a local business and take a wintry walk to @leedsbreadcoop (on Instagram) to pick up some freshly baked sourdough to elevate the soup!

Nothing quite says comfort like pasta. Why not try a creamy mushroom pasta or push the boat out a bit with a pumpkin and kale pasta bake with, of course, lots of cheese! Fill your kitchen with the smell of a baking garlic baguette for optimal cosy vibes.

On a similar note, although it might be lengthy, a lasagne is always worth the time! I make mine using quorn mince and add marmite to enhance the “meaty” flavour. In true Yorkshire (and not very Italian) style, I also add a splash of Henderson’s relish. If you’re a Southerner who has never heard of this sauce, you can thank me later! I prefer to make the bechamel sauce using oat milk to add extra creaminess.

Mash and gravy… need I say any more? Sausages and mash with some peas on the side to add some vibrancy is an easy hit and sure to give you all the wintry feels.

And finally, unsurprisingly, we have the roast. Undoubtedly better had in a pub on a Sunday after a long walk and accompanied by a pint, but nothing beats the satisfaction of making your own. A dried stuffing mix comes in at under a pound and couldn’t be easier and the vegetable prep shared between friends just adds to the wholesome environment. Roast potatoes should only ever come golden and crispy. Make sure to boil them in salted water and shake them up to make them nice and fluffy, before moving them to a tray of hot oil to get the ultimate crisp!

So, whether you’re cooking for one or clubbing together with housemates, you’ll be sure to warm up your soul with these tasty, and, surprisingly nutritious recipes!