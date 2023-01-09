Seasonal Book Recommendations

When the weather turns cold, there’s nothing better than curling up on the sofa with a good book. So, these are my favourite untraditional seasonal book recommendations to get you in the festive spirit!

Just for December by Laura Jane Williams

This book is the ultimate winter-themed romantic comedy for the season! It’s the perfect fake-dating scenario, where two actors working on a Christmas movie together are forced to pretend to date outside of the set. If you love Christmas movies such as The Holiday and enjoy the fake-dating trope, then this book will be a great read for you.

2. The Christmas Wedding Guest List by Susan Mallery

This book is a great read this Christmas as it includes not one, but two romance stories. It follows two sisters as they navigate finding ‘the one’ while participating in their parents’ vow renewal. If you love reading about returning to your first love and unexpected relationships, then this is the book for you.

3. Murder at the Theatre Royale by Ada Moncrieff

I always enjoy reading a crime book, and a Christmas-themed thriller is even better! It’s the opening night of A Christmas Carol at the Theatre Royal when ‘Scrooge’ dies onstage, and journalist Daphne King is determined to uncover the truth. This book is set in the 1930s, so it’s the ideal mix of historical fiction and crime thriller, making it a uniquely festive-themed book to read this winter.

4. The Christmas Murder Game by Alexandra Benedict

When Lily returns to endgame house, where her mother died 21 years ago, her aunt presents her with a game. If Lily solves 12 clues to find 12 keys, she wins the deed to the Manor House and her mother’s killer. The games turn deadly, and Lily soon realises that she is not only fighting for an inheritance…but for her life. This book is a page-turner who-dun-it that will keep you gripped until the very end.

5. The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan

This book follows two sisters as they try and save an old bookshop that is on the brink of closing down for good. This book gives all the festive feels, while also focusing on the family relationships between sisters. The stunning descriptions make you dream of a trip to Edinburgh at Christmas time. Ultimately, this book will give you an instant festive feeling which makes it another perfect read for this time of year.



6. Snowed in for Christmas by Sarah Morgan

This book is a hilariously funny and relatable read this Christmas season. Lucy is determined to get a major piece of business from Ross Miller, so she turns up at his house to deliver her proposal. However, things take a turn when she gets snowed in for Christmas with a family that isn’t hers! The Miller siblings are desperate to avoid their parents’ questions and keep their secrets, and Lucy ends up getting caught in a big family blow-out.