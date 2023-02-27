Florence Pugh stars on the cover of Winter Vogue

The newly turned 27-year old Oxford born superstar Florence Pugh has grown to become one of the fronting names in Hollywood. Since her international breakthrough in 2019, Pugh has starred in her fair share of major motion pictures and was recently announced to star on the cover of Winter Vogue.

Shot by Colin Dodgson, the magazine cover shows off the actress in a sophisticated sapphire Bottega Veneta dress. Although, the focus, it would seem, does not only lie on the high fashion looks Pugh models so effortlessly – from Valentino to Loewe to Alaïa – but rather, not so subtly, on a consistent theme across the images and the cover story which is completely unrelated to the world of fashion: cooking. This is not to say that the two elements cannot coexist and be admired equally. Exhibit A: one of the images is Florence in an almost vegetable-looking green Proenza Schouler dress moving down a shopping aisle at a food market. Another is quite simplistic in contrast, with a neutral toned image of the actress in a beige Jil Sander dress standing, slightly stiffly, holding a giant fish.

On the theme, the interview takes place over the kitchen counter – you can count on Ms. Florence Pugh to make cooking in full glam and an Alexander McQueen dress and heels look easy. In the interview, Pugh discusses everything self-acceptance. Not only does she make the point to Vogue that “The best sign of a good person is the ability to laugh at yourself”, but when asked about some of her more daring and revealing fashion choices recently (her sheer, hot pink Valentino gown for instance) she expresses the important attitude of “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it.”

Pugh herself has a passion for cooking, explaining the choice of theme. “Cooking with Flo” has become a hit on her social media channels and has taught us three things. Number one: she loves garlic. For her cooking session with Vogue, she made a garlic crostini with tomatoes, feta and anchovies, and those of you who have been watching her cooking stories know that she has an unconditional love for tzatziki. If you need further proof, just check her Instagram bio and you shall find the statement that “Tzatziki goes with everything.. Fact.” Number two: a cooking-cocktail is a must for Flo. And Number three: she undoubtedly inherited her dad’s talent in the kitchen.

The Winter issue is, however, not Pugh’s first time on the cover of Vogue. Dressed in a Marc Jacobs blazer, vest and scarf, she graced the cover of the February issue back in 2020. For her recent cover, she took to Instagram her reflections on how far she has come since then and expressed her gratitude towards Vogue and Anna Wintour for the surreal offer: “Anna Wintour wanting me on the cover for a second time feels just as unique. If not more?”, she says. “I love working, I love working hard. To be recognised in these pictures and pages like this is such a wonderful nod.”

Back at the time of her 2020 Vogue cover, she was just on the rise, having recently wrapped Marvel’s Black Widow and with an Academy Award Nominated performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Her two latest films, The Wonder and Puss in Boots, both recently received a BAFTA nomination and she has a number of highly anticipated upcoming projects set to be released in 2023: A Good Person (directed by her ex Zach braff, starring Morgan Freeman), Dune: Part 2, and Christopher Nolan’s star-studded Oppenheimer.

Fierce, fearless and unfiltered; three words printed in bold on the Winter Vogue cover along with her name. Florence Pugh is all of those things, and the words elegantly embody three of the core characteristics that make her such a powerful female figure in Hollywood and an inspiration to many young women for all things fashion, food and self-acceptance.