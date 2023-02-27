Gucci Slides GF, Off-White Dunks BF: Jonah Hill’s latest is a modern streetwear romance

Whilst Netflix’s latest release ‘You People’ may have missed the mark cinematically, we’re all envious of its wardrobe. For those of you who are yet to watch the movie (don’t rush on my account), ‘You People’ follows a classic trope. Two families who clash on cultural differences, battling race, religion, and stubborn parents. However stereotypical and cliché the movie can be at times, the outfits sported by stars Lauren London and Jonah Hill are nothing short of a streetwear fiend’s dream closet. Forget the plot, let’s get into those all-important grails showcased in the movie.

Like I said, the movie is nothing to write home about. In fact, it was painful at points; the constant signalling to overt racial stereotypes and ‘the culture’ cringed me out. But it seems that the streetwear injected into its veins kept our attention alive. In fact, it’s sneakers and streetwear that sparks the first flame of romance between our on-screen couple. Michelle R. Cole, the movie’s costume designer, is in this case the real star of the picture. With nine Emmy’s under her belt, Cole worked closely with the actors to deliver not only looks that resonated with the characters, but, evidently, looks that resonated with their real-life actors.

Jonah Hill is no stranger to the world of fashion. The 39-year-old Superbad star has become an unexpected, formidable style icon due to his incredible taste in streetwear, with a fan even creating a viral Instagram account dedicated to his fits (@jonahfits). His looks on screen did not fail to impress. Bold prints adorned our screens throughout, with many a camp collar shirt adorned by our protagonist – the coral pink BornxRaised shirt was a personal favourite. On Ezra (Hill) and Amira’s (London) first date, he sports a brave tie-dye, cosy Camp High sweatsuit, paired with Abloh-designed dunks – enough to make a girl swoon. Well, me at least. Image Credits: Netflix

Ezra, though comfortable with a statement piece, shows that he can dial it down a notch – pairing a neutral Gucci cardigan over a Gucci tee yet making it look so put together. He also keeps it lowkey with his graphic tees throughout, including everything from a basic $5 dollar Death Row Records eBay cop to a £40 Honor The Gift piece.

Moving on to Amira, played by the stunning Lauren London, who is 100% on my rob list. When we meet Amira, she’s effortless and chic. A Marine Serre monogram tucked into leather trousers and paired with Lucky Green Air 1s – chefs kiss. From her statement, chunky gold jewellery to her trusty Telfar mini shopper, her looks are accessorised to perfection. Amira also proves she can pull off a high glam look, stunning our screens in a sweeping emerald slip for her hen night.

Image Credits: Netflix

It’s always fun to see costume designers experiment with streetwear. It is such an integral part of fashion today and should be reflected in bold, daring outfits on screen. Though the on-screen romance did not achieve what it was hoping to in the eyes of cinephiles, the movie still stands as a love letter to fashion. Because, at the end of the day, who doesn’t want to wear matching Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97’s with their boo? True romance.