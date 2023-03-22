Trends of Spring/Summer 2023

My goal with this article is to redefine the meaning of ‘trends’. Personally, I have a love-hate relationship with trends, and to exclusively love them, one must separate ‘trends’ from microtrends. Microtrends, in my opinion, are the ones that you find while neglecting the essay that you haven’t started – or even read the pages for – by scrolling on Tik Tok. Microtrends, in my opinion, are the items you didn’t know you wanted and therefore will never wear – they are the trends that, to be frank, probably died before you even found the time to pick up your parcel.

I used to fall victim to microtrends until I became aware of my extensive harm to the planet and its resources. Simultaneously, I was dishonoring genuine artists and my own creativity. Microtrends are addictive – comparable to frantically scrolling on Tik Tok or falling into autopilot on Hinge; you’re left unsatisfied, and you want more, but you want it from somewhere else. This is inevitable, considering the short lifespan of a microtrend (or a match on Hinge), but that cycle can easily be broken. The instant gratification that results from taking part in a microtrend can be found within yourself – a little less instant, but more fun and fulfilling. Good things take time, right?

I’m no expert, but I did go through the transformation of being a fast fashion junkie to only buying secondhand items (with a few exceptions). With that said, I’ve never had more fun, I’ve never felt more myself, and I’ve never felt trendier. The aim of this article is not to hate trends, in fact, I go crazy for conducting trend reconnaissance. Instead, I simply worry that we’re losing the core values of fashion, one of which I believe is creativity. When I’m scouting trends, I want to feel nostalgia. I want to feel that same inspiration that I felt as a child when watching my mother and her friends get dressed for dinner parties. I want to imitate the rush of stealing my sister’s clothes, attempting to reconstruct my own version of Christina Aguilera’s look that I found in a magazine at the doctor’s office. Trends are a fantastic tool to guide you in finding your own sense of style. However, please do it with love. What I mean by this is please be patient, prioritize second hand, borrow your friend’s clothes, and don’t neglect your own. Take a trip down memory lane, everything comes back to style. I promise you that what is trending today already exists – enjoy the hunt of finding it.

With my disclaimer out of the way – let me present to you, what I predict to be, the trends of the Spring-Summer season of 2023:

The beloved and timeless, fitted, jacket.

We’ve been cooped up for some time now, hiding behind layers and nesting in our winter coats. The oversized jumpers in our closets are not only worn out since heating bills went up… but from wearing them every day since the Corona virus made them the lockdown item in 2020. Because of this, I believe that people are longing to show some figures. Strut your lighter-fit items this spring because we’re coming out of a three-year hibernation! Image Credits: @velvetreprise on Instagram

Lighter jewelry.

In 2022, the fashion world said its goodbyes to beloved designer Vivienne Westwood, and as a result, her iconic Dorina Moon Silver-tone necklace made a colossal come-back as tribute (as they should!). After months of bleached eyebrows and sleek hairdo’s, I believe that wearing one simple necklace, if any, may be the trend in 2023. Rushing out of our houses into the sunshine will be much smoother without the weight of too many jewels. Image Credits: @velvetreprise on Instagram

Shorter hair.

Our hair has had quite the fun in the past year – boss girl bangs, red hair everywhere, and don’t forget… the Dyson! However, what all these hairstyles have in common is their need for upkeep, and in between concerts and trips to the beach we won’t have time for that. As a breath of fresh air, I imagine we will be seeing a lot of refreshing shoulder-length haircuts in the upcoming months. Image Credits: @emmachamberlain on Instagram

Lace.

We saw lots of dark, lace inspired New Years looks this past year and I suggest that was its tease at a comeback. However, this time, in lighter tones! It may be time to ask your parents about their hidden Haute Bohemian closet from the 70s or start looking for your dusting white lace tops purchased during the infamous ‘Tumblr’ era. Image Credits: @rubylyn_ on Instagram

Playful picks.