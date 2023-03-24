Kamal – so here you are, drowning.

If you’ve ever been infatuated with genre-less music, like me. Kamal is the statement artist to add to your playlists. The enticing ecosystem of his music combines R&B, House, Acoustic, and Bedroom Pop into a special, emotional package of raw and authentic expression. Touted by The Telegraph as the UK’s answer to Billie Eilish. Kamal sounds like an old soul throughout his new record, so here you are, drowning.

Starting as an 18-year-old in his quiet bedroom somewhere in Harlesden, North-West London, Kamal released his sensual musing, ‘smilingdownthephone’ on Soundcloud. The track acted as a pacemaker for what was to come of his discography as he reflects on a late-night conversation between two lovers. Artist managers quickly picked up the track through Spotify discover, with Kamal ultimately signing with Neighbourhood Records. Being signed alongside the likes of Dave, Meekz, and Fredo should serve as a significant determiner for the level of talent Kamal has.

Perfectly encapsulating the delicate, soul-wrenching experiences of the Gen Z youth, Kamal found inspiration in the mundane aspects of his life. From not wanting to leave the house for a party, to getting the bus back with his friends, to serious reflections on mental health, Kamal creates a cozy environment for those struggling to ruminate.His 2021 debut EP War Outside solidified his reputation for delicate, powerful vignettes that capture bittersweet adolescent experiences of love, lust, loss, and pain. His most recent musings don’t see him stray far from this. Intricately fusing dance, house, pop, and acoustics to produce a profound, cathartic experience of falling out of love, seemingly referencing the five stages of grief in large part.

Kamal recognises the arbitrary structure of grief. Jumping from intense fixation and regret to anger-fueled expressions of bitterness, claiming it’s funny he “thought you were essential.” Yet, taking in the bigger picture, Kamal is conflicted. Setting the scene with ‘free flow,’ layered vocals build towards a head-turning bass flip. Indeed such a vibrant mix of genres is an embraced feature of the new gen.

Considered a bedroom pop phenomenon in the wake of his breakout a few years back, that facet of Kamal isn’t lost here, with picks like ‘so so close’ pleasingly stripped back and profound. Oddly redolent of early Ed Sheeran. As we travel deeper through the tracklist, plights of life, anxiety, love, and traversing it all become ever-present themes of Kamal’s music. Speaking on imposter syndrome and the struggle to carve an identity, feeling lost post-pandemic. As such, the relatability aspect flourishes here.

He does everything he needs to in a short time, depicting growth, reality, and romance with a youthful lens. Yet, in no way is it juvenile. Tracks like ‘White Wine’ reflect on the painful reminders of a lost relationship, dissecting “all of these moments you left me” against chorus-drenched guitar chords reminiscent of Frank Ocean’s seminal record Blonde.

‘Drown’ acts as a heartbreaking but potent way of ending things and will ultimately echo with many of the talented Londoner’s young fans. By communicating that struggle to combat isolation, manage anxiety, and strike a balance between co-dependency and heartbreak, Kamal connects with a generation that’s grown up against a uniquely chaotic social environment.

so here you are, drowning is available to stream now.