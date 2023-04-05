Review: ‘Lord of the Flies’ at Leeds Playhouse

A brilliant new production of Lord of the Flies weaves together electrifying suspense, intense emotions and blood-curdling horror in a contemporary rendition of a classic tale. Brought on stage by Leeds Playhouse and a talented ensemble of young actors, the play examines the frail line separating civilization from chaos and the consequences of crossing it.

Based on the novel by William Golding published nearly 70 years ago, the play follows a group of British schoolchildren who find themselves fighting for survival after a disastrous plane crash. Stranded on a wild and strange island, they are left with nothing but one another.

Tentatively, the children develop a set of rules to mimic the civilization they once knew – they elect a chief, learn how to start a fire and assemble shelters to protect themselves from the elements. Soon, the unity of the group begins to crumble and ambition for power divides the children into two warring factions. As their democracy turns into anarchy, the youngsters surrender to the savage and primal ways of the jungle. Who will survive? And at what cost?

Although remaining faithful to its original premise, the new production highlights the tale’s relevance and similarity to the world we live in today. A world ravaged by wars and conflicts in which children are often the casualties of others’ pursuits of power.

“The world we live in is brutal and dark and, I hope, also full of joy, but we can’t hide away from the things we see on the news every day,” said Amy Leach, the play’s director. “We can choose how we live our lives, and Lord of the Flies clearly shows us the consequences of those choices.”

To fulfil her vision, Leach creates a chilling world in which child-like naivety and innocence clash with the brutality of human nature. “Kill the pig, spill its blood!” roar the children in unison, their ecstatic faces smeared with blood after hunting down a wild boar and ripping off its head.

Sitting in the distant comfort of the audience, the gruesome display makes you wonder – would I have done the same? Or what about that little boy sitting two rows down between his parents – would he too resort to barbarity in order to survive?

This stark conflict between youth and cruelty has the power to pull you deep into the story and keep you glued to the edge of the seat until the end of the play. In fact, the audience seemed so immersed in the performance that there were moments in which the entire auditorium seemed to let out a collective gasp. A sort of trance like that is an accomplishment in any case, but even more so among an audience of a couple hundred people.

The play’s setting is carefully crafted to guide the audience through the changing dynamics of the story. At first, the stage resembles a tropical paradise. The children explore the calm and serene beach with its towering palm trees, admiring the blue of the ocean and the sound of waves crashing ashore. Soon, the story takes a dark turn and the island transforms into a hellish landscape of wilderness and danger, reflecting the changing mood and nature of its inhabitants.

Thinking back on Golding’s novel or any of its earlier screen and stage versions, you may recall that the youngsters were usually portrayed as a band of privileged white boys. The Playhouse’s production breaks this mold by retelling Lord of the Flies from a contemporary angle.

“We’ve really considered the diversity of our cast, thinking about all those young people – many of whom will be studying the book at school – who will be coming to see the play and will relish seeing themselves reflected in the world of the story,” added Leach.

Indeed, the diversity of the cast creates an additional layer of sensitivity and relevance to the classic play. Not only does the production introduce female voices to the all-male story, but it also includes actors of colour and disability to make the story relatable to a wide range of audiences.

Among other brilliant performances, Patrick Dineen’s portrayal of the cruel and rebellious Jack deserves a special mention. Making his professional stage debut, Dineen brought a sense of palpitating tension to the story, which brought a life and a soul to his character unlike any other.

Whether you’re an ardent fan of Golding’s novel or a newcomer to the story and its characters, the Playhouse’s production has the power to move, shock and amaze – an experience that will stay with you for days to come.

Lord of the Flies continues its run at Leeds Playhouse until the 8th of April, before touring the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Rose Theatre and Northern Stage.

Featured Image Credit: WhatsOnStage