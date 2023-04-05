‘The Idol’: Sam Levinson Under Fire Again

TW: Mentions of SA.

Director Sam Levinson is back, having taken a step away from Euphoria to work on twisted new HBO series, The Idol.

The Idol features Lily Rose-Depp, and co-producer Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, telling the story of a modern-day cult leader Tedros, and aspiring female music artist, Jocelyn. How interesting… Sam Levinson, already being labelled as a controversial figure due to his questionable relationships with the cast members of Euphoria has come under further scrutiny upon the fast-approaching release of the new show.

Tesfaye hit back on Twitter after conversation was sparked following the publicity of a Rolling Stone article that claimed the series is in ‘turmoil’ and ‘disturbing.’ Tesfaye’s clapback was not met well amid claims that his and Levinson’s involvement in the show has worked to remove the ‘feminist lens’ of the storytelling and increase the sadistic and physically violent nature of the sexual content shown.

Sam Levinson was not actually the original first director to work on the show, as he took over the project from Amy Seimetz. According to those working on set, the show was something completely different before Levinson acquired the script. Levinson has allegedly changed the entire premise from a telling tale of female empowerment against the predatory side of the music industry to something much more exploitative and sinister. Whilst Depp has described working on her TV debut as being a supportive and safe space, claims say otherwise. While the show was intended to empower, it has turned into what has been described as a ‘rape fantasy,’ and ‘torture porn.’ Cast and production members have left the project as the director faces yet another stream of negative claims.

The Idol is not the first time that Levinson has received criticism, first making headlines for his work in the 2019 American teen drama, Euphoria. He is said to have pushed actors such as Minka Kelly to perform in unexpected nude scenes, with Sydney Sweeney (Cassie) speaking out regarding Levinson’s proposed nude scenes. Sweeney confided that she found the scenes unnecessary, uncomfortable, and excessive: that she did not enjoy working alongside Levinson for such scenes, and that she requested they be cut out for Euphoria season 2. Other cast members such as Chloe Cherry (Faye), Zendaya (Rue) , and Barbie Ferreira (Kat) have all been affected. Ferreira, one of the show’s most popular figureheads, announced her departure from the series following the conclusion of season 2. This was due to experiencing clashes of creative differences between herself and Levinson.

Despite cast members feeling generally uncomfortable due to his nature and creative decisions, Levinson does not seem to be slowing down on his work. The director still continues to touch on darker subject matters that undeniably need to be handled with uttermost care. Yet, he appears to lack this as much.

Production giant HBO are set to stream the production, and whilst both Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd have spoken about Sam Levinson in high spirits, suspicion still runs rampant that everything is not as it seems.

Featured Image Credit: Radio Times