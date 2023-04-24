‘4EVA’ Track Review: Kaytramine throw down the gauntlet for their upcoming album

A collaboration going back almost a decade has finally landed just in time for summer.

One of the most unreal collaborations of the year, KAYTRANADA and Aminé have come together to form ‘KAYTRAMINÉ.’ With both artists remaining quiet for the past year, their refreshing track ‘4EVA’ featuring musical legend Pharell Williams, is a beautiful merging of their styles and a great debut to highlight what we have been anticipating. ‘4EVA’ does not disappoint. The balance is immaculate, it is obvious that you are listening to a collaboration, rather than a track dominated by one artist’s style.

The first time we heard the merging of these artists was back in 2014 when Aminé released “Not at All” a remix of KAYTRANADA’S track, ‘At All’ and then following that, three songs on Calling Brio (Aminé’s 2015 mixtape) were produced by KAYTRANADA. Subsequently, the two teamed up and decided to work on an official collaborative piece. It is surreal to think that the two have likely had this project in the works for almost a decade, and on a random day in April, we were blessed with ‘4EVA’ a bold and upbeat debut to this fantastic project.

One thing which I felt really worked on this track was Pharell’s musical style. Though both KAYTRANADA and Aminé are fantastic producers, lyricists and musicians, this track is pulled together with the classic pop influences we associate with Pharell and his work. Aminé’s smooth vocals layer atop these sounds perfectly, and KAYTRANADA works in harmony with Pharell to create a beat which feels familiar yet unheard. Even though these three artists have stuck to their usual styles in producing this track, it sounds and feels different from any of their previous individual discography.

It is no surprise that since the release of this single, the weather has been bright, sunny, and warm. I would not be surprised if this ends up being one of the biggest tracks of the summer. As well as this, KAYTRAMINÉ have announced their debut album is set to release on May 12, 2023 – just in time to soundtrack our summer.

‘4EVA’ is out now.