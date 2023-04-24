From Zeppelin to Vulfpeck – the eclectic variety of Hyde Awake

Leeds University band Hyde Awake are pushing its setlist in each and every direction imaginable, providing a colourful palate of genres from classic 70s rock’n’roll to funky fusion from the likes of The Smile, with heartfelt originals sprinkled in between.

Performing around Leeds, from the Vinyl Whistle to Pyramid, this band have been making a name for themselves over the last few months, and deservedly so. Their capacity for variety is staggering, entrancing the audience in a hypnotic haze of dreamy guitar melodies played by Frankie and Luka, topped with vocalist Azriel’s gentle-flowing river of lyrics on their cover of The Smoke, before blowing the audience back with an unstoppable barrage of dissonant guitars, dizzying bass and tearing vocals with a cover of Cleopatrick’s Youth.

As if the genres couldn’t get any more wide-reaching, Hyde Awake slap you in the face with some of the most unique grooves to date with a bouncing cover of Vulfpeck’s Dean Town. This particular song gave bassist Ulysse a time to truly shine, and he did not disappoint. Speaking to Ulysse after the show, he explained that on stage, there is no point where he ends, and his bass begins. Bouncing with the groove of the song, getting off stage and engaging in the audience, all the while maintaining such a complicated bassline, was a truly memorable moment of the show.

This band doesn’t fail to deliver a fair dose of rock’n’roll classics either, yet the boldness of their song selections gives their setlist a truly unique appeal. Where else might you find a band with the confidence for an uncut cover of Led Zepplin’s Since I’ve Been Loving You?Fit with wailing guitar solos, sleazy basslines and organ backings, and Frankie’s vocals matching Robert Plant’s own screeching desperation, all culminating into an unbridled cacophony of chaos. I got the feeling that a little part of Led Zepplin’s original flame of uncontrollable energy was rekindled in Hyde Awake’s performance. That same energy carried through into other classics, such as Pink Floyd’s Money. The organic nature of their sound plays perfectly into their performance and choice of songs. Reasonably basic setups are used in terms of guitar, bass and keyboard effects, maintaining a natural sound which translates into a warm familiarity, particularly when covering memorable songs such as Money. Furthermore, Hyde Awake’s unafraid use of more unconventional instruments and techniques, such as Kimberly’s gentle saxophone, fills a transitory space for a different kind of expressive sound, able to provide a more subtle fullness to songs such as Swiss Song, as well as take centre stage on the iconic Money sax solo.

This band also delivers on original songs, from the soulful to the sombre. They performed Beginning Again, written and sung by Azriel Chan for the first time at Santiago Bar, which took the audience on a journey through breakup and heartache through a melancholic pop style. Another original which really got the audience bouncing was Swiss Song, written by Frankie. This tune stays true to the band’s growing tendency towards melancholic lyrics, juxtaposed to upbeat musical tropes and themes. This particular song had a distinct indie/funk style to it whist exploring feelings of isolation and longing. Frankie’s vocal ability never failed to wow the audience, combining an effortless eb and flow over unique melodies with a punching vocal range to blow the roof off any venue once that long anticipated high note is hit with force. Talking to lead singer Frankie Odling-Smee, I asked her about Hyde Awake’s setlist process, which she described as a melting pot of the bandmembers’ music tastes. When asked about the future music of the band, Frankie explained that they are growing increasingly fond of the rock/funk genre.