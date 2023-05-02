Dundalk outfit The Mary Wallopers head to Leeds Irish Centre

Contemporary Irish folk group The Mary Wallopers have been making waves with their anti-establishment, Jinx Lennon-inspired tunes since their live streamed gigs during the pandemic. The seven-piece band was formed by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy – who you may recognise from their previous project; the hip-hop act TPM, who’s hits included ‘F*ck RTE’ and ‘All the Boys on the Dole’. Their self-titled first album, which arrived last year, perfectly encapsulates the energy and chaos which was prevalent on their early recordings and those live streamed lockdown gigs, it is that chaos and humour which make the band so endearing.

On the 27th April, The Mary Wallopers released their new song ‘The Holy Ground’ – “a song written about a place in Cobh, County Cork where sailors would stop off on long voyages across the Atlantic.”, according to Charles Hendy, “Despite the name of the place there were little-to-no churches, instead it was the town’s red-light district where all sorts of fantasies could be realised”. The single is thought to be from their upcoming album, set to release later in the year. In May, the group are due to set off on their biggest UK tour to date, including a date at the legendary Leeds Irish Centre on Saturday 6th May, before performing at numerous festivals in the Summer, including Latitude and Truck Festival.

With a band so famous for putting on energetic and enthralling live performances, The Irish Centre show is sure to be a sight to behold – helped along by a support slot held by rising post-punk outfit Gurriers. Tickets are available for purchase here.