Wakefield DIY Festival Long Division to go out with a bang!

If you have been a fan of live music in West Yorkshire for a few years, you should already know the score when it comes to Long Division, the award-winning metropolitan festival has been bringing incredible performances to Wakefield for over a decade. Festival alumni include the likes of The Cribs, Fat White Family, The Fall, Big Joanie and The Lovely Eggs among countless others. Unfortunately, Long Division 2023 is said to be the last. One thing that is for sure, though, is that it’s going out with a band! The line-up for this year boasts The Orielles, BDRMM , Opus Kink, Thank, The Lovely Eggs, Folly Group…I could go on! There will be no shortage of incredible bands to see at this year’s festival and, with cheap and quick transport links from Leeds by train or bus, it is surely an excellent way to celebrate the end of the academic year in style!

Long Division are operating a flexible ticket system this year with general sale available at £40 or reduced £30 tickets are available for those unable to cover the whole cost with no proof required and a third tier priced at £50 is available to help the festival cover the cost of reduced ticket sales. Cheap tickets, cheap transport and – as those who have been lucky enough to experience a night-out in Wakefield can attest to – cheap drinks, what’s the best festival in Wakey?