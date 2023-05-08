How to Spend Summer in Leeds

Tired of constant deadlines and exam revision? Well, summer is approaching and there is plenty to do in Leeds. Here’s a comprehensive list of fun things to look forward to this summer to get you through exam season.

FREE ACTIVITIES

If you’re strapped for cash but still want to get out this summer, here are some ideas for you.

If you’re still on campus and want to get some fresh air, go and sit by the pond, next to the Roger Stevens Building, relax and watch the ducks! Campus is also inhabited by plenty of bunnies to brighten your day.

Alongside this, picnics on Woodhouse Moor are the perfect summer activity. Grab some friends, a speaker and a blanket and sit and relax. Add drinks, snacks, and games for more fun. Alternatively, grab a blanket and book and sit there peacefully alone. Kirkstall’s Armley Beach is also the perfect spot for this, and even has somewhere to dip your toes in!

On a more miserable day, check out Leeds Art Gallery or Leeds Museum as they are completely free! Leeds museum has some amazing exhibitions and even showcases a 3000-year-old mummy. The art gallery is stunning and contains plenty of different periods and types of art for a relaxing day trip. Similarly, Kirkstall Abbey is an enjoyable excursion and is free for all Leeds Residents – but you do need to provide proof of address. Leeds Armories is also free and holds fun battle events!

DRINKING

The sunny weather means one thing…beer gardens! Or why not go all out and try one of the city’s rooftop bars at Belgrave or Headrow House?

If you’re wanting to avoid the busy Otley Run crowds, Summer is the perfect time to round up your friends, get dressed up and give it a go, particularly on a weekday. There is less chance of getting caught in the rain, and beer gardens mean more seating available.

With the approach of summer, keep an eye out for the University of Leeds society balls, which will be taking place across May and June. Plenty of Societies are announcing tickets right now and provide tickets for non-members too. Plus, lots of them provide free drinks!

ACROSS THE CITY

Leeds has plenty of things going on this summer, with comedy shows, theatre performances and club events every week! Alongside this, there are plenty of festivals to attend in Leeds this summer: from the popular Leeds Festival to Live at Leeds, and festivals to celebrate the 2023 year of culture. There are even opportunities to attend non-music festivals, such as food festivals!

Kirkgate Market is also a fun and exotic place to visit, with all sorts of products on sale. Summer is the perfect time to visit, so you can enjoy their indoor and outdoor stalls simultaneously! They also often have fairs to attend, such as record fairs. Kirkgate Market is also right next to the Corn Exchange, which contains many small businesses and cool finds.

If you’re wanting a good view of the city, try out Leeds Water Taxis. It only costs £2 per person and is a unique experience for a sunny day.

Looking for something close to home? Hyde Park Picture House is due to reopen in the next few months and showcases indie filmmakers, alongside being a fun rainy day activity!

SPORTS

Leeds is a city full of sporting events to attend.

For cricket fans, there are regular summer events at Headingley Stadium, with a great atmosphere and opportunities to dress in costume! The Ashes is being held there in July, alongside lots of T20 cricket and The Hundred.

Alongside this, there are plenty of home games at the Leeds Rhino’s rugby stadium for the Rugby fans as well as Leeds United games to attend for the football fans.

Leeds is also a city well placed for travel to many race courses, for example Wetherby Racecourse and York Races! These are fun events for many non-sports fans too, with a chance to bet responsibly and have fun with your friends.