Top Student Friendly European Travel Destinations

‘Cheap places to travel?’

These four words have been typed into my search bar at least a dozen times since beginning my year abroad. Contrary to popular belief, seeing Europe on a student budget is entirely possible, and it doesn’t have to involve staying in the worst hostels imaginable (although these places do make for good stories…)

Before deciding where you are visiting, you need to be looking for the cheapest way of getting there. Skyscanner is my go-to for flights. It compares all airline prices in one place, but be warned, often the cheapest options are companies without glowing reviews. If possible, book directly through the airline. You can reduce your costs by travelling on weekdays, particularly Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, and by booking as far in advance as possible. Airlines such as SAS also offer youth tickets, which give students a discount on flights.

If you’re visiting a city, it is likely that they will have a transport app available to buy train or bus tickets. In my experience, it always works out cheaper, sometimes by as much as 50%, to purchase tickets via an app, and there is often a student discount available. Do your research before going and save your pennies for experiences and souvenirs.

In terms of affordable destinations, a must see is Prague. Known for its stunning gothic architecture and ridiculously cheap bars, Prague has a lot to offer students on a budget. Its Old Town Square, Astronomical Clock and Charles Bridge are all free to see and admire, and you can hire pedalo boats for £10 an hour to see the city from the river Vltava. For a more in-depth exploration of the city, you can join a free walking tour, given by an experienced guide who talks (and walks) you through Prague’s interesting history. Hidden within the city’s beautiful streets is the Wallenstein Palace Gardens, a great spot to sit and relax. Lennon Wall is also a must see! You can find a bed in a central hostel for as cheap as £10 a night (use HostelWorld to compare prices). If there is a group of you travelling, you might prefer to rent an Airbnb. You can find flats close to the city centre for as little as £70 a night, split between 5 people.



Another incredible place to visit on a student budget is Budapest. I visited with 3 friends, and we found an Airbnb for £40 each (total) for 3 nights. Whether you’re booking a hostel or private accommodation, it’s worth finding somewhere with a kitchen so you can cook for yourself and reduce the costs of a dinner out. Budapest has so much to explore, from its beautiful castle to its breath-taking Parliament, and like Prague you can join a free walking tour. Whilst we were there, we took an unlimited (yes, unlimited!) prosecco cruise, and it only cost us £17. The famous ruin bars are also really reasonable and full of students and travellers.

If you’re looking for a place with culture and nightlife that won’t break your bank, Poland is definitely one to tick off your list. The capital, Warsaw, is home to a huge number of museums and is the perfect place to try amazing Polish food. Look out for places called “Bar mclenzy” (translating to milk bars), for cheap, traditional food. Gdansk and Wroclaw are also amazing Polish cities to see. Cheap trains run between them, but be sure to book in advance to avoid extra costs!

Finally, I want to talk about the Balkans. This area in south-eastern Europe offers incredible travel opportunities that cater to a student budget. Mostar, in Bosnia, is host to an infamous bridge jump which has been attracting the brave since 1664. The city is extremely affordable, and you can have dinner out for as little as 5 Euros. If you are looking to explore some historical sights, Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo is your place. In its centre, you can walk through Bascarsija (old bazaar) and admire the Sebilj Brunnen Fountain – just make sure to try a traditional Bosnian coffee whilst you’re there! If you’re looking to swim, be sure to beach hop in Himara, Albania, for turquoise water and cheap hostels. Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia, also offers stunning waterside scenery, and has extremely student friendly prices.