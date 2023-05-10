Top Restaurants to Celebrate your Graduation Success

Attention all soon-to-be graduates! With graduation dates only just recently released, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to celebrate the occasion. And let’s be honest, after years of hard work and sacrifice, you deserve to go all out. So why not treat yourself and your loved ones to a memorable meal at one of the city’s top restaurants? Not only will it be a great way to mark the end of this chapter in your life, but it’ll also give you a chance to take advantage of your parents’ wallets one last time before you head out into the real world and start paying for your own meals. Here are some restaurants to consider booking for your graduation celebration.

The Restaurant Bar and Grill

In the centre of Leeds and just a short walk from the station, the Restaurant Bar and Grill offers a fancy environment in which to celebrate your graduation. The menu boasts a selection of British classics with a modern twist, including grilled meats and seafood, as well as veggie options. For larger groups, the set menu option is also a great choice at around £30 per person for three courses, providing a more affordable way to dine in style.

Salvo’s

Salvo’s is a beloved Italian restaurant located on Otley Road, serving up delicious pizza and pasta dishes made with fresh, quality ingredients. This family-run restaurant has been a local favourite for over 40 years and has even been recognized as one of the best Italian restaurants in the UK! With its cosy atmosphere and friendly staff, Salvo’s is the perfect place for a relaxed and enjoyable meal with your loved ones on your graduation day.

Home

Home is a Cantonese restaurant located right next to campus! With its minimalist decor and authentic cuisine, Home offers a unique dining experience that’s hard to find elsewhere in Leeds. The menu features a variety of traditional dishes, including dim sum, crispy duck, and stir-fried noodles, as well as a selection of vegetarian options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal with your family and friends, Home is an excellent choice for celebrating your graduation with a delicious Cantonese meal.

Iberica

Iberica is a Spanish-inspired restaurant located in the heart of Leeds. Known for its tapas, the menu offers a variety of small plates perfect for sharing with friends and family. From chorizo and jamón croquetas to grilled octopus and paella, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And if you’re a fan of cocktails, make sure to try one of their signature sangrias.

Bundobust

If you’re looking for somewhere a bit more low-key, Bundobust is a vegetarian and vegan restaurant that combines Indian street food with craft beer. Located in the Northern Quarter (close to the station), this restaurant is perfect for those looking for a relaxed and casual atmosphere. Their menu includes sharing platters and dishes like chole bhature, vada pav and tarka dhal, as well as a variety of beers and cocktails.

Heaney & Mill

Located in Headingley, Heany & Mill offers breakfast, lunch AND dinner. The lunch and dinnertime classics like risotto and steak are sure to go down a treat with your fussy grandparents. Their brunch options are also delicious and a good choice if you’ve got an early morning graduation.