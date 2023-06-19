A man has been charged with arson after bin fires across Leeds

Police have arrested and charged a 48-year-old man in Leeds as part of an investigation into a series of bin arsons that have taken place across Leeds.

Over 39 incidents have occurred in Headingley, Hyde Park, Kirkstall and Burley between February and June this year.

A public appeal was issued on June 10 and the man, from Burley, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of arson.

Dharshan Thangavadivel, the store manager of TS Convenience Store in Hyde Park, arrived to the shop last month to find that a commercial bin next to the building had been set alight in the early hours of the morning.

He says destruction of the bin, which belongs to the restaurant next to the shop, could have been catastrophic.

“Everyone was sleeping, it was 3am, if the fire had caught the houses then in seconds it would have all been gone”

The incident, which took place on Brudenell Road, was captured on CCTV. In the footage a man is seen looking around before setting the bin alight and walking away.

The man arrested by police has been released on bail with an evening curfew and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on August 16.

Image: Josh Elgin