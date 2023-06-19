Leeds bus strike postponed following pay offer

The strike by First Bus Leeds drivers has been postponed after a new offer was today put to union members.

Bus services across the city have been severely disrupted since Sunday June 18 as drivers walked out over a dispute over pay.

It caused chaos for thousands across the city and First Bus appeared to have even fewer drivers working during the strike than it had anticipated as services in a reduced timetable were cancelled at short notice.

Unite, which says it represents nearly 800 drivers, says the pay anniversary date, the date in which pay agreements come into force, was changed during the pandemic as First Bus faced a significant drop in revenue with people staying at home.

First Bus had refused to change the date from October back to April, which the union argued had left drivers struggling as inflation squeezes the income of households.

The details of the new offer have not been made public but Unite said the walkout will be suspended for two weeks whilst drivers are balloted on the deal.

In a statement, First Bus said it was “focused on preparing a return to full service” in Leeds from tomorrow and thanked customers for their patience during the dispute.

Image: Josh Elgin