New overnight coach will go from Leeds direct to Amsterdam for the first time

It will soon be possible to travel from Leeds direct to Belgium and the Netherlands without flying.

A new overnight coach service from Leeds to Amsterdam has been announced by FlixBus, with the first service running on July 13.

The nearly 16-and-a-half-hour journey will depart from Leeds in the early evening and will travel to Dover where the coach will board a ferry to cross the North Sea, arriving first in the Belgian city of Antwerp before stopping at Utrecht and finally Amsterdam by around midday.

FlixBus is a German company which was founded in 2011. It runs services across Europe and North America and has ambition to build the “largest coach network” in the country.

Its current services to Europe require passengers to change in London.

Andreas Schorling, the Managing Director of FlixBus UK, said: “Summer travel just became more affordable and sustainable than ever thanks to our new international and domestic routes.

He says the company will become the first coach provider to offer regular scheduled services to Amsterdam from Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham and Bristol.

The cheapest direct flight to Amsterdam from Leeds-Bradford Airport on the day the service will launch costs £164.

A ticket on the same day by coach costs £31.99.

Whilst it is quicker to fly, FlixBus hopes to appeal to travellers who would prefer to travel overnight and sleep on the journey as well those who are looking for a cheaper way to get to Europe.