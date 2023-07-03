Putting Myself in Someone Else’s Shoes – My Experience at Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre

Day One at the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre

On 11 March 2023, I was roaming around the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre, feeling indecisive about whether I should step in or not. As a student journalist specialising in international relations and politics, I conceived the idea of writing a feature article concurrently with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I wanted to carry out several interviews with Ukrainian refugees in my community, delineating how they try to settle down in a new environment and how this community centre supports them. Fortunately, while I was hesitant, one of the volunteers at the centre showed up and talked to me, making it easier to come into the club. This is exactly how I embarked on a four-month journey of volunteering at the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre, which unexpectedly brought me many invaluable lessons, a place where I can be myself, and moments with precious people that are scored in my heart. As an exchange student leaving Leeds in a month, I am writing to conclude my experience at the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre, promising to always cherish all the memories even after going home.

The Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre is located in Chapel Town, opening every Saturday from 12:00 to 6pm. It looks like a modest hidden house in a forest, serving as a home for people from Ukraine and descendants of Ukrainians to remind, appreciate and sustain their beautiful tradition. Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre in Chapel Town Image Credit: Author

It also offers a Saturday school where Ukrainian children can receive education in the Ukrainian language, learning about their history and culture. People, including their parents, come along and enjoy chatting over Ukrainian homemade foods or practising chorus. Those who arrived in the UK recently often participate in the English-speaking club where they can practise their English with native English speakers to adjust to their life in Britain more smoothly. As a charity centre, it invites some external organisations to inform and assist refugees for job applications in their community. It also actively organises a variety of charity events where the people of Ukraine can enjoy their culture as well as collecting donations through activities such as Tombola and raffle tickets.

I was introducing myself and explaining the purpose of my visit awkwardly and anxiously; however, people in the club welcomed me and supported the idea of my writing a feature articles. I still clearly remember when Larysa Dumenka, a chairperson of this centre, desperately discussed the shortage of volunteering activities at the club. She maintained that more has to be done to assist Ukrainian refugees in registering for the NHS, improving their CVs, university student enrolment procedures, and organising fundraising events. Following the conversation, I felt responsible for serving as a bridge between this community and the university students who have started to dilute the ongoing war gradually and silently.

A Rocky Road – a Dilemma as a Student Journalist

Because I wanted to have interviews with refugees from Ukraine, I endeavoured to cultivate a relationship with them by visiting the club every single week. One of the ways in which I could directly listen to their voices was to join the English-speaking club. A conversation that stuck in my mind was between two women, talking about one of the Ukrainian ladies’ situation regarding her job application in the UK. A Ukrainian woman who recently arrived in Leeds was asked by a conversation facilitator what sort of employment she would like to find. With a bitter smile, the lady answered, “I can’t choose what I want to do!” implying that her limited English proficiency prevented her from choosing a job. When the facilitator furthered a question, asking what kind of employment she would prefer not to do, the lady said she would accept whatever the work was.

She worked as an operator nurse in Ukraine, suggesting that converting qualifications acquired abroad into the British equivalent is not always straightforward. The conversation taught me that being able to exercise options and achieve aspirations is not always a given. Picture taken at English Speaking Club Image Credit: Author

While I often found myself thinking profoundly when hearing about the experiences of those who fled Ukraine, we also shared wonderful times. One of my best memories was celebrating Ukrainian Easter on 15 April. Many people gathered around one table and enjoyed traditional Ukrainian dishes together, including sweet decorated bread called paska, making me feel like we were a big family. I have found that many people at the club always share their kindness and smile with everyone around them, even if they are disheartened or anxious about their new experiences and life. They are open and friendly to newcomers like me, always introducing their beautiful culture with pride. Because I have also observed their laugh, resilience and bravery, I did not want to deem them as solely “poor victims of the war” in my article.

Left: Vadim, who always kindly offers me Ukrainian beer and Salami. / Right: At the Ukrainian Easter celebration. Image Credit: Author

Furthermore, contrary to my initial idea of interviews, I became unsure of whether I should write about what is going on in Ukraine, even though it could serve to not to let memories fade away among people, since confronting reality through interviews can pierce the hearts of Ukrainians at the club. I did not want to bring up the ongoing situation in Ukraine by asking questions as they come to the club to feel at home and enjoy their peaceful Saturday afternoon. Even asking where in Ukraine they came from was no longer a topic of conversation for me until they mentioned their hometown by themselves. I was fumbling about getting to know the people at the community centre just piece by piece. Only recently did I hear that a Ukrainian woman who is often smiling and joyful has a 25-year-old son who is fighting on the front lines in Ukraine. It was not unusual to hear about their difficult circumstances, even after getting to know them for a while.

New Chapter as a Volunteer

I gradually grew my circle of friends by visiting the community centre once a week and assisting in fundraising events. Two months after I began going, I was invited to volunteer as a social media public relations staff. Since, I have also attended the weekly online meetings with committee members to discuss upcoming fundraising or social events and manage the Instagram (@leeds.uca) and Facebook. As I follow the meetings, I deepen my understanding of this organisation’s role, not only supporting those who have just arrived in Leeds but also tirelessly sending humanitarian aid to soldiers and civilians in Ukraine, strengthening the solidarity of Ukrainians to fight on. Along with coming to the club and chatting with people, working with the members allowed me to get closer to them.

Left: Fundraising event in Wetherby. Raised £1632 for a night.) / Right: At a joint Eurovision party in collaboration with the Latvian community. Image Credit: Author

The most responsible task assigned to me as a social media manager was making posts regarding the emergency appeal on the dam destruction relief for the Kherson region. In response to the catastrophe that happened in early June, an urgent meeting was called among committee members to make sure which items our charity would accept as humanitarian aid as well as acceptable means of payment for monetary donations from supporters. I was under a lot of strain as I had to cover a wide range of information discussed during the intense meeting and publish it right afterwards. When a member wished me luck at the end of the meeting, I was straightened up as I felt members included me as a team member and were counting on my work, which made me feel more accountable. As a result of this project, we raised £600 for a night, leading up to more than £1,360 within two weeks, which allowed us to purchase twenty stoves and twenty-five thousand water purification tablets, dispatched to Kherson only a week after the post. This was the first time when I felt I could fully contribute to the organisation as a member.

The destination of humanitarian aid sent from the Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre, a village in Kaliniv of Kherson region, which was occupied by Russia from 22nd February 2022 to 22nd November, and then flooded 23rd June. Image Credit: Author

A picture taken when volunteers unpacking the aids arrived in Kherson region. Image Credit: Author

Nevertheless, I still perceive a clear boundary between Ukrainian members and me that I can never cut across. One of the instances was when we raised £100 at a two-day fundraising event at a grocery store; the Ukrainian member’s reaction to our achievement was something that I did not expect. Contrary to my delight and assumption that we would both be pleased that we received some donations, he was disappointed, saying, “People are getting used to the war.” It shocked me, embarrassed me for being complacent, and taught me how difficult it is to volunteer while not completely understanding how Ukrainians are feeling.

To Conclude, as a Volunteer Student at Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre

My experience at Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre cannot be described in a single sentence. It was not plain sailing. No matter how people at the club accept me as a volunteer and get closer, there is a struggle, resentment, and grief that I, as a non-Ukrainian, could never completely comprehend. Recognising that this gap that cannot be sealed, I often questioned myself if I was in the right place and wondered whether attempting to fill this chasm could be arrogant and intrusive.

Should I have stopped going to the club, then?- Well, I believe not.

Having gone through all the worry and discomfort, I can clearly say that no matter where you are from and which language you speak, Ukrainian people will treat you like a family member as long as you show your respect, curiosity and most importantly, support for their country. If I had given in to my fears and preoccupations and stopped coming, it would have been the same as betraying people at the club. Likewise they describe me as “adopted, half Ukrainian” with affection; the people I met and worked with at Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre are the people I want to care about with all my heart. Image Credit: Author

A single encouragement to challenge yourself and get out of your comfort zone can help your neighbours, make a small impact on your community and change yourself.

Hey you, reading this article now. I will pass on the baton to you. Stand up, and together, stand with Ukraine.

Note: Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre is constantly looking for volunteers. Please come along to the club on Saturday or DM ＠leeds.uca on Instagram for further information.

Header Image Credit: Author.