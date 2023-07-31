Boomtown Fair breaks line-up silence and it was worth the wait!

Whether you are an avid festival goer, attend occasionally or have never been, you will have heard of Boomtown. If you have not, then by the end of the week you will have done. This year’s line up encompasses everything I adore about the festival. As James Cousins, Head of Music at Boomtown said, “The line-up this year has been so carefully crafted to include artists that represent the unique personality of Boomtown. Whatever your flavour, you will find it at Boomtown, whether you are into the heavy-hitters or you want to explore new artists who are spreading through the underground. I am really proud of this line-up, we’ve secured artists that we’ve been trying to nail down for years, and there will be some really special moments.”

Last year was my first Boomtown. The experience was like no other, and that was at a time when they were operating at a lower capacity and a smaller set up post-covid. So, this year, with a 66,000 capacity, 12 main stages plus hundreds of smaller venues, I cannot quite comprehend what I am going to witness. What I am looking forward to is immersing myself in the stories Boomtown creates for festivalgoers. What sets this festival out from the rest, is how once you arrive, you are in an entirely new world. Nine districts, all with their own personalities and town trials and tribulations, audience members will be able to spend their days going back in time at Old Town or jumping to the future in the Betterverse, plus so much more.

At no other festival am I able to interact with characters, play games, and create my own festival narrative, which might even feature in the daily festival newspaper! This year, for the first time ever, attendees are in complete control of the outcome of the closing show as we can interact with the storyline, voting via the Woov app. Festival apps can sometimes be known for their unreliability. However, Woov is a great app to make friends and join the communities, find your scene, and discover new artists.

I were to mention every artist on this year’s line up, I would need my own magazine, rather than just a page. However, the highlights for me are Loyle Carner, who will take on Grand Central, alongside Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn, Nia Archives, Cypress Hill and The Prodigy to name a few. Furthermore, the biggest DJ stage, Origin, will host huge names such as Dimension and Andy C.

As a bisexual, ADHD journalist, I am especially excited about Spectrum 360. A new stage in district Area 404, created by incredible queer DJ pioneer Mandidextrous, will be displaying the full spectrum of the harder style of dance music and serve as a brave space for ravers. It is so important to create safe spaces for all and Boomtown does just that. Boomtown acknowledges that like itself, we are all unique. Matterley Estate serves as a place for Boomtown to come alive and Boomtown invites us to breathe its air and feel free, let ourselves go and dance all day and all night. So, this year, be prepared to make friends, memories and discover more music than you can imagine.

Boomtown runs from 9th-13th August at the Matterley Estate, Winchester. The full line-up is available on Woov. Final tickets are available here.