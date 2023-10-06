GRACIE ABRAMS: An ethereal evening at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Written by Ella Nelson Edited by Eve Moat

For the first time in what feels like forever, I didn’t spend nearly 12 hours sitting on the painfully

solid concrete ground outside the venue prior to the concert. Instead, I took the mature

approach of showing up shortly before doors because I know from experience that a Gracie

Abrams concert is equally as good, if not better, when one is able to enjoy the beauty of her and

her music from a step or two back, without being squished like a sardine in the midst of a

sweaty crowd that is at least a head taller than one’s eyeline.



While waiting for the show to start, I took the time to eavesdrop on the pre-concert chatter,

contemplate whether or not to grab a drink, and admire the Gracie-coded outfits in the crowd:

maxi skirts and mini dresses, chunky loafers and petite ballet flats, and with the one constant in

the dress code being Gracie’s signature hair bow on the back of almost every head. One could

feel the excitement bubbling in the room and the anticipation was through the roof.



As the clock hit 9pm, a subtle and soothing intro was heard through the speakers just before the

first notes of ‘Where do we go now?’, the second single off Abrams’ debut studio album Good

Riddance, kicked off night two of her London shows at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Good Riddance was released in February of this year and has been nothing but a success

since; it has seen late night TV, multiple acoustic sessions in both the UK and US, and 30 nights

on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (with more to come on the North America leg in 2024!). With Abrams’

tour sharing the same name as her debut album, naturally, the setlist was dominated by songs

off Good Riddance, but much to my appreciation, a select few of her old gems made the cut as

well; hearing the decibel skyrocket when the crowd shouts back the infamous “Sorry” to Gracie

during ’21’ is truly something special.



After a few songs, Gracie took a minute to say hi, a few touching words to all the fans, and

introduce her band, before diving right back into singing her heart out. Despite the minimal

amount of conversation with the audience throughout the show, her ability to captivate and

connect was an incredible thing to see. With a band of three, roughly 2,000 people in the crowd,

and a dimmed lit venue, one would assume intimacy to be a given. What made it really come

together, however, was Gracie’s energy being so perfectly matched by every single person in

that room – during the concert it was not Gracie and her fans, it was Gracie with her fans.



‘Amelie’ lit up the venue with phone flashlights in the air and ‘Best’ had the crowd at its loudest,

singing the line “I thought, “Good Riddance “”. Or, so I thought, until it was followed by ‘Feels

Like’. Again, however, I stood corrected, as Gracie pulled out a surprise song which got the fans

even more excited, and even louder: ‘Mess it up’.



Abrams never fails to amaze with her soft vocals, but the softness was tastefully balanced out

by her band and she showcased a more powerful side to her vocals a few times during the

show. Her lyrics radiated deep emotion and vulnerability, and she expressed at one point during

the show that, when writing her songs, she thought what she was feeling was singular, but the

response since sharing it has made her feel instantly less alone.

Image Credit: Abby Waisler

I want to take a moment and appreciate the musical arrangements, because it felt like I was

listening to Gracie’s songs again for the first time. For someone who listens to Gracie’s music on

the daily, that is quite impressive to succeed in doing and, to clarify, a wonderful thing. Another

moment of appreciation goes to Gracie’s on-the-road tour photographer Abby Waisler, who does

an incredible job at portraying the ethereal and intimate atmosphere of Abrams’ shows through

her images. There is a sense of calm lingering over all of Abby’s photos and she captures every

single raw emotion with such grace.

Image Credit: Abby Waisler

Before I knew it, Gracie was saying her thank you and goodbye during the final notes of ‘Right

now’ before running off stage. And so, the post concert depression hit. It is a bittersweet thing:

on the one hand you don’t know when you’ll be seeing the artist next, on the other hand you just

had the most incredible experience. I’ve found that a great way to cure PCD is to buy more

concert tickets… and I would encourage everyone to go and see Gracie whenever the

opportunity presents itself next. I had the great pleasure of seeing Gracie’s show in Leeds last year when she was touring her 2021 EP This Is What It Feels Like. It is to date one of my

favorite gigs I have been to and this time was just as special. Gracie Abrams, you are an angel.

SETLIST 1. Where do we go now? 2. This is what the drugs are for 3. 21 4. Block Me Out 5. I should hate you 6. Friend 7. I know it won’t work 8. Full machine 9. Amelie 10. Rockland / Will You Cry? 11. Difficult 12. Camden 13. Fault line 14. Best 15. Feels like 16. Mess It Up 17. minor (shortened) 18. I miss you, I’m sorry 19. Right now

Gracie Abrams’ newest album Good Riddance is available to stream now: