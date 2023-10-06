Local Artist Shaene plays Hyde Park Book Club
Written by Emie Grimwood Edited by Eve Moat
On the 9th September, I had the pleasure of watching Leeds based, emo/lo-fi
project Shaene at Hyde Park Book Club. Following the release of her debut
album time lost/time regained, Shaene took to the stage and graced
audiences with a fresh sound, one previously unheard in the Leeds scene. The
album is an exploration of how childhood experiences have long lasting effects
on her current relationships, featuring themes of mental health, familial
alienation, and the trans experience.
The performance itself translated the message of the album. From set design,
to lighting and delivery of the songs. The blue lighting felt synonymous with
the album and Shaene and using the balloon display, typically associated with
birthday parties and celebration, felt like an ode to a loss of innocence. The
tainting of something so fragile due to traumatic experiences. The display
partnered with the music demonstrated how despite all, Shaene was taking
something back, regaining control and re-imagining experiences for what they
should be.
The set was magical. The way the band took stripped back songs and elevated
them to a point that had the entire room captivated. The album time
lost/time regained was entirely self-recorded and self-produced, which
makes it more impressive. She displays an incredible ability to create beautiful
music, and on a technical level, can produce it too.
Artists such as Shaene are rare. It is no wonder that she is making a name for herself, being recognised by
names such as BBC Introducing, Yellow Button, Get in Her Ears and Wax Music. Shaene is such a unique voice, one I look forward to hearing more of and I’m excited to see what she does going forward.
Track List time lost/time regained: 1. june 2. bleach 3. sad 4. fair 5. dumb 6. snot 7. maybe