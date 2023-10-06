Local Artist Shaene plays Hyde Park Book Club

Written by Emie Grimwood Edited by Eve Moat

On the 9th September, I had the pleasure of watching Leeds based, emo/lo-fi

project Shaene at Hyde Park Book Club. Following the release of her debut

album time lost/time regained, Shaene took to the stage and graced

audiences with a fresh sound, one previously unheard in the Leeds scene. The

album is an exploration of how childhood experiences have long lasting effects

on her current relationships, featuring themes of mental health, familial

alienation, and the trans experience.



The performance itself translated the message of the album. From set design,

to lighting and delivery of the songs. The blue lighting felt synonymous with

the album and Shaene and using the balloon display, typically associated with

birthday parties and celebration, felt like an ode to a loss of innocence. The

tainting of something so fragile due to traumatic experiences. The display

partnered with the music demonstrated how despite all, Shaene was taking

something back, regaining control and re-imagining experiences for what they

should be.

Image Credit: @musicthroughemiescamera on Instagram



The set was magical. The way the band took stripped back songs and elevated

them to a point that had the entire room captivated. The album time

lost/time regained was entirely self-recorded and self-produced, which

makes it more impressive. She displays an incredible ability to create beautiful

music, and on a technical level, can produce it too.

Artists such as Shaene are rare. It is no wonder that she is making a name for herself, being recognised by

names such as BBC Introducing, Yellow Button, Get in Her Ears and Wax Music. Shaene is such a unique voice, one I look forward to hearing more of and I’m excited to see what she does going forward.

Track List time lost/time regained: 1. june 2. bleach 3. sad 4. fair 5. dumb 6. snot 7. maybe