Leeds Night Light set to illuminate the city again in event exploring the future

Light Night Leeds, the UK’s largest annual arts and light festival, is set to begin tonight.

Now in it’s nineteenth year, the theme for this year’s event will be “Future Dreaming”, inspired by LEEDS 2023 and with a series of pieces from around the globe which will imagine how Leeds and the rest of the world might look in the future.

The event will be held between October 12 and October 13, with some of the city’s most iconic buildings lit up. There will also be plenty of lighting across the streets and public spaces in Leeds.

Leeds Civic Hall will once again be projected on, with it forming part of Will Simpson’s ‘Theatre Of Illumination’. This was originally introduced in 2014 and once again returns to the festival.

Will Simpson’s ‘Theatre Of Illumination’ / Photograph: Leeds City Council

Simpon’s digital spectacle of light and sound will breathe new life into the old Leeds City Hall. He combines the explosive energy of a pyrotechnic display, 3D visions and projection mapping to create an ultra-modern surround sound light show.

In addition to dazzling light shows and exhibits, Light Night Bites Street food market offers snacks and delicacies from different countries around the world at Millennium Square, Victoria Gardens and Cookridge Street.

The Light Night Leeds is inspired by the model of Nuit Blanche in France. A Nuit Blanche typically turned museums, private and public art galleries, and other cultural institutions open, turned into art galleries, providing space for art installations, performances (music, film, dance, performance art), themed social gatherings, and other activities.

Last year, the festival’s theme was “The City of Fun” which highlighted the fun side of life in Leeds.