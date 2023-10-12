LIVE: Just Stop Oil set to hold rally on campus after saying it will bring “a wave of civil disobedience” to universities

Thu 12 Oct, 10:10 BST

Our climate editors Rachel England and Kirsty Went on the background to today’s rally

Just Stop Oil defines themselves as ‘a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding the UK government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects’.

Over recent years, Just Stop Oil has received increasing publicity, following their protests that disrupt daily life, calling the attention of the public and the government to the worsening climate emergency created by the authorisation of new oil projects.

The group has criticised universities across the UK for partnering with fossil fuel companies and undertaking research for polluting industries.

Leedsunis.vs.oil, the Leeds student supporters of Just Stop Oil sent a letter to the Vice Chancellor last month warning it would bring a “wave of civil disobedience” to hold the university to account. In addition to hosting weekly meetings, the members of Leedsunis.vs.oil stress the importance of taking nonviolent action and banding together in protest to make their voices and the voices of all climate activists heard.

In alignment with other universities, including the University of Exeter, University of Oxford and University College London, students here in Leeds are gathering for a student rally in support of these goals here today at 12:30 at the ‘Wavy Bacon’ sculpture next to the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Building.

Thu 12 Oct, 10:00 BST

Welcome to the live blog. Just Stop Oil are holding a rally outside the Marjorie and Arnold Ziff Building today at 12:30. Our reporters will be there to cover the event and speak to students.