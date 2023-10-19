ALBUM REVIEW: Jorja Smith’s New Album is Not Falling Down but Flying High

Written by Emma Randall Edited by Eve Moat

Jorja Smith’s highly anticipated second studio album Falling or Flying (2023) encapsulates a symphony of smooth jazz melodies whilst engaging in a steady empowering narrative through syncopated basslines. The prerelease of ‘Little Things’ remixed by DJ Nia Archive catapulted the song into a viral sensation providing a fiery, club track which served to highlight the genius of the singer. The hugely positive reception to the remix allowed excitement and anticipation around the newly released album to blossom. A perfect soundtrack to the new season of autumnal cosiness, demanding the quietness of your own presence while listening alone, Smith’s rich voice comforts the ears whilst her sweet melodies flow throughout each track.

Tracing her journey into womanhood, the album opens with ‘Try Me,’ a lively and indie pop sound, allowing an expression of fierce independence to assert itself at the very beginning of the album. Smith sings to her past relationships and refuses to alter her true self-image creating her own identity absent of men. The second tack ‘She Feels’ reaffirms Smith’s attempt to create a version of her true self, she sings “They think that they know me here/ But I know you’d know I haven’t/ quite been myself for years.” After newfound fame during the release of her debut album Lost and Found, the singer’s five-year break and relocation to hometown of Walsall allows this album to meditate the effects of fame, challenging the ideas of self-identity. In a change of melody, ‘Little Things’ brings vibrancy and pace to the album following the opening two tracks. The syncopated, old garage style recounts the story of going to a club and having your eye on someone. This universal feeling is emulated in the track, the butterflies felt are literally imitated by the fast-paced synths. Blending seamlessly into ‘Flights skit’ British rapper J-Hus is introduced. Known for his features of Afroswing, the pairing works perfectly. The smooth R’n’B tones of Smith’s voice partnered with J- Hus’ slower rap provides ‘Feelings’ with a slower opening only to pick up power and pace towards the ending of the song. Smith’s deep voice also echoes Amy Winehouse in her ability to sing in a lower vocal range.

The titular track of the album ‘Falling or Flying’ reinforces Smith’s acceptance of life within the public eye and her ability to adapt her mindset to deal with the pressures of fame. Unable to tell the difference between flying up high or falling down low, Smith’s indifference to her perceived fame reassures the listener of her grounded mentality. Smith encourages the listener to think about the consequences of fame. The work that Smith has poured into the album resembles the work put into her own mentality against these pressures. The pop punk feel of ‘GO GO GO’ in the middle of the album showcases the wide variety of Smith’s vocal range, once again highlighting her versatility and ability to change the mood of the listener through a change in melody. ‘Try and Fit in’ continues the slower, indie inspired tone allowing for moments of peace and contemplation during the middle of the album.

Smith’s collaboration with Jamaican singer, Lila Iké on ‘Greatest Gift’ emphasises the importance of being there for each other through hard times. A clear friendship between the two singers manifests out of the track. Iké’s verse layers Smith’s vocals providing complexity and range to the track, as heard in ‘Cause you’re the greatest gift, just know that where you are is where you’re meant to be’. The song was recorded on Iké’s birthday, emphasising the title of the track, not only as a gift for Iké but also for their listeners.

In ‘Broken is the man’, Smith’s assertion of identity is clear. Her knowledge of her self-worth and independence speaks to past relationships and places the blame previously put on her to the men that have hurt her. In a sharp twist, ‘Make sense’ recounts the true and healthy love which provides Smith with a ‘home in you I’ve found.’ Smith’s smooth, deep vocals are echoed in ‘Too many times’ ‘Lately’ and ‘What if my heart beats faster?’ In ‘Backwards’, Smith’s higher pitched melody provides a welcomed change to the final tracks of the album, serving again to show the immense vocal range so unique to Smith. Smith’s assured voice and confident earthy tones propel this album into one of the best releases of the year. Her vocal ability soaring from low gravelly tones to high aerial notes signify Smith’s ability to cover the height of feelings between both states of flying and falling.