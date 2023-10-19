Steph’s Packed Lunch show broadcast from Leeds cancelled by Channel 4

Steph’s Packed Lunch will broadcast its final programme at the end of the year after Channel 4 announced that the Leeds-based show will not be recommissioned.

Steph McGovern has presented the daytime show, which focuses on current affairs, entertainment and lifestyle, for nearly four years.

It was first broadcast from McGovern’s living room in Harrogate during the first lockdown in 2020. The production then moved later that year to a studio in Leeds Dock.

The decision to produce the show from Leeds came as Channel 4 moved its headquarters to the city as part of a desire to be located in and connected to people outside of London.

When the programme was first announced, the channel said broadcasting from Leeds would be an “important moment for Channel 4 as we further cement our commitment to out-of-London commissioning and showcase the home of our new national HQ.”

The channel said it had been forced to make the “difficult decision” about the show because of a change in audience viewing habits:

“Steph has not only made the nation’s lunchtimes more entertaining and brilliantly reflected the views and pre-occupations of the country, but the show has also been an outstanding springboard for developing local talent behind the scenes.”

“However, with audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.”

The programme is broadcast during the week from 12:00 to 14:10 and competes with ITV’s Loose Women and Channel 5’s Alexis Conran.

McGovern co-presents the podcast ‘The Rest Is Money’ with Robert Peston and was previously the main business presenter for BBC Breakfast.

Channel 4 said that it remains committed to helping level up the TV industry outside of the capital and would reinvest the budget used for Steph’s Packed Lunch for other shows made outside of London.

“We have almost 500 roles outside of London and this will continue to increase over the next few years”

Expectation and Can Can, which produced the programme in Leeds, said they were “disappointed that despite building a loyal audience we don’t get to continue brightening up 12-2 on Channel 4.”

“Leeds didn’t have a live television community four years ago and it’s been a privilege to build a team which boasts some of the brightest, sharpest TV producers in the country.”