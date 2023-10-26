Review: New Scientist Live Exhibition 2023

Image Credit: Elizabeth Sprason

In the eyes of the public, the latest scientific discoveries can often be difficult to understand and feel exclusive only to those with the passion to study them. In order for science to enter the public consciousness, scientists must first clearly communicate their findings and this which, over recent years, has been proven to be scientists’ shortfall. The media loves to scoop up the big and exciting discoveries but most of the real hard work gets overlooked. Yet, every once in a while, researchers get the opportunity to meet with the public face to face and share their ideas.

One such opportunity is New Scientist Live.

Image Credit: Elizabeth Sprason

New Scientist Live is a festival of knowledge and I was lucky to attend. Spanning across two days, talks and stalls engaged from all ages and backgrounds. Each year a range of topics is covered from the secrets of the universe to the inner workings of the mind. The event was hosted by New Scientist – a science magazine that has nearly 140,000 subscribers – and joined by famous scientists such as Jim Al-Khalili (professor at the University of Surrey and The World According to Physics, Cunk on Earth contributor), Alice Roberts (professor at the University of Birmingham and Time Team star), and Chris van Tulleken (NHS doctor and CBBC presenter). Stallholders included King’s College London School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences and their students showcasing their array of surgical robots; energy company The Fusion Cluster sharing their search for clean energy, and Ancient Craft teaching people how to make Bronze Age weapons.

Image Credit: Elizabeth Sprason

The stall that particularly stood out to me was the Rothamsted Research stall. Laid out across the table were various perfume bottles filled with different natural fragrances. As I sniffed each one, the researcher explained how each were derived from well-loved herbs such as lavender and lemongrass and, where we would enjoy these plants for their scent, these unassuming chemicals hold surprising superpowers. Other than just smelling nice, the plant’s secretion of these chemicals can promote growth in neighbouring species or repel harmful insects. For example, citronella oil (derived from the citronella plant and originating from Asia) can repel mosquitos through inhibition of the acetylcholinesterase enzyme (AChE). AChE hydrolyses the neurotransmitter acetylcholine – crucial for triggering muscle movement – and so its inhibition causes a buildup of acetylcholine within synapses leading to paralysis and death in the insect. Exploiting this natural insecticide for large scale farming could reduce the toxicity to native wildlife currently seen with older agricultural sprays. This was something that I had never heard of, and I was glad I had taken the time to get to know all the scientists that were present.

For anyone interested in science I recommend taking up similar opportunities. Perhaps a science festival is required at Leeds? Our university is a hub of innovation, and it would be exciting for everyone (not just the scientists) to get an opportunity to engage with it.